OKC Thunder Announces Starting Lineup Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City has enjoyed a historic start to their 2025-26 campaign. Sitting atop the NBA with a 22-1 record, the Thunder are not only off to their best start in franchise history but just two more wins shy of tying the Warriors 24-1 record to start the 2015-16 campaign in which Golden State went on to rattle off 73 wins.

The most impressive part of this Thunder season has been the fact that the Bricktown Ballers have found this success while being short handed all season. They have missed multiple games from All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren, Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, Defensive aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, Top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins and veteran bench big man Kenrich Williams.

Now, the Oklahoma City thunder will miss superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the first time this season in Salt Lake City for the Thunder's second game against the Utah Jazz this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is making another run at the MVP award and has been the lone constant to this historic start for OKC.

The Utah Jazz are also short handed in this game missing their best player Lauri Markkanen due to an illness as head coach Will Hardy announced pregame, having already lost Walker Kessler for the year.

This left both coaches needing to shake up their traditional starting lineups, with the Oklahoma City Thunder down three starters and the Jazz without their top man.

30 minutes before tip-off, the Thunder and Jazz announced their first five for this Sunday night clash.

The Oklahoma City Thunder only have eight of their 15 standard contracted players available tonight but do have all three two-way players available.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starters

Ajay Mitchell, G

Cason Wallace, G

Jalen Williams, F

Jaylin Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Utah Jazz Starters

Keyonte George, G

Svi Mykhailiuk, G

Ace Bailey, F

Kyle Filipowski, F

Jusuf Nurkic, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to keep their winning streak alive, sitting at 14 straight victories at this moment. One away from typing the franchise record in that category. This will be a tough battle for the Thunder, in large part due to their only availability report and less about the mildly interesting Utah Jazz who are also short handed. How will the Thunder navigate their first game without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? It will be worth following along.

Not only is this winning streak on the line, but Oklahoma City is just two wins away from tying the Golden State Warriors 24-1 start if the Bricktown Ballers can take care of the Jazz and Phoenix Suns the next two tilts.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will head back home after a pair of off days to battle the Suns for the right to go to Vegas if they can win their opening game of the knockout stage of the tournament. This would be OKC's second straight trip to Vegas.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder season as they continue to chase history and defend their title.