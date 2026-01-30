Three Takeaways From The Thunder's Blowout Loss To The Timberwolves

Oklahoma City was not ready for the challenge awaiting them in Minnesota.

The Thunder dropped their second game of the season to the Timberwolves, as OKC was bested 123-111. This game got out of hand fast, and it seemed like the Thunder were only playing catch-up for four quarters.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tried his best as he led the Thunder with 30 points, but even the MVP couldn’t help Oklahoma City survive Minnesota’s attack.

There are a lot of lessons to be learned in this game, and hopefully the Thunder learn fast so this performance is never repeated.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s embarrassing loss to the Timberwolves.

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein runs down the court during a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. The Return of Isaiah Hartenstein

After a 16-game hiatus, Isaiah Hartenstein was able to hit the floor with the Thunder squad once again. Hartenstein’s return was much anticipated, and the Thunder big man was able to start producing from the get-go.

Hartenstein was eased back into the game, as he started on the bench and only played 18 minutes. However, he still played well as he had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Even with his restricted minutes, Hartenstein immediately helped the Thunder’s rebounding problems, as OKC was not destroyed on the offensive boards.

Oklahoma City is still struggling as multiple players are still out due to injuries, but having Hartenstein back again is something the Thunder are definitely looking forward to.

Jan 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) defends in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

2. Minnesota Mirage

The Timberwolves came ready to play on Thursday night. Out of the gate, Minnesota had something to prove as they made 12 threes in the first half, eight of which were in the opening quarter. Oklahoma City wasn’t able to keep up as the Thunder only shot 35% from three on Thursday night, and didn’t lead the game once.

Minnesota was able to take advantage of the Thunder’s mistakes, as they had 30 points off turnovers. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 26 points, but it was a balanced scoring attack as six players scored in the double digits.

As the defending champions, the Thunder are going to get everyone’s best game, and on Thursday night, Minnesota brought everything it could.

Jan 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during player announcements before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

3. Injuries are getting the best of OKC

Oklahoma City might not have played its best game of the season, but it’s partly because all of its weapons weren’t available. Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell were all unavailable on Thursday night, with the addition of Hartenstein being on a minute restriction.

This means the Thunder were without three core defensive players that could have helped OKC down the stretch of the beating the squad took. Oklahoma City was also without key ball facilitators, which left the team stagnant whenever Gilgeous-Alexander needed a rest.

The NBA season is long and brutal, and OKC is definitely starting to feel all the effects of it.