Thunder Star's Absence Presents Perfect Opportunity for Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City is without an All-Star to start the season, but a rising star is emerging in the meantime.
Over the first couple of weeks of the season, the Thunder haven’t quite looked as dominant as they did throughout last season. Of course, that hasn’t mattered too much as they have still managed to secure a 6-0 start for the second straight season.
One of the main reasons for the Thunder’s early-season struggles has been the absence of Jalen Williams, who has been recovering from wrist surgery in the offseason. With the Thunder announcing that Williams had to have another procedure to remove a screw and will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days, Oklahoma City is looking at several more games without its All-Star.
Although the Thunder would love to have Williams on the floor, it’s undeniable that his time on the sidelines has helped Ajay Mitchell emerge as a rising star. Effectively taking over the secondary ball-handler duties to begin the season, Mitchell has thrived.
The second-year guard has averaged 18.5 points and 2.8 assists, putting up double figures in every game thus far. As the Thunder’s third-leading scorer this season behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, Mitchell has been turning heads around the league, which will only continue as Williams recovers.
Now knowing that Williams will be out for another couple of weeks at least, Mitchell should be able to attack this stretch with some certainty about his role. Although Holmgren’s status is up in the air after missing a couple of games with back soreness, Mitchell will still be the Thunder’s lead ball-handler when Gilgeous-Alexander is off the floor and is a huge help for Oklahoma City’s offense.
Able to penetrate with ease, Mitchell has been a saving grace for the Thunder’s offense, which has struggled quite often to start the season. While Mitchell’s shooting percentages aren’t necessarily much better than most of his teammates, his ability to create high-quality shots for himself and others will only become more valuable when those looks inevitably start to fall.
Obviously, when Williams comes back, there will be an adjustment period for Mitchell, but until that point comes, he might effectively have the green light from Mark Daigneault as the Thunder hope that this is more than just a fun early-season outburst. After showing he could be a solid role player last season, Mitchell has seemingly blossomed into a core piece of the Thunder’s repeat mission, and some more big nights while Williams is out will only confirm that.