Thunder Veteran Kenrich Williams Instrumental in Comeback Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder needed bench production in a big way Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Seven players were on the injury report, including the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, defensive stalwart Chet Holmgren and physical big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

Oklahoma City got just what it needed and then some through one of the team's longest tenured players, 31-year-old forward Kenrich Williams. Whether it was through timely buckets, hard-edge toughness, or maintaining poise during the fire, he was unbelievable in the win.

The Thunder were down 21 points early in the third quarter, but through resiliency and adjustments, stormed all the way back to defeat the Grizzlies by a point, 117-116. Williams was a major part of those adjustments and the improbable victory.

The Texas Christian University alum amassed 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals, shooting 8-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-7 from three-point range. Williams was vital on both defense and offense and the Thunder were 14 points better with him on the floor.

In the first half, the Grizzlies dominated the offensive glass, tallying 11 second-chance points, swallowing up offensive rebounds. The shorthanded Thunder front court looked to be no match for the opposition's towers inside the paint.

The tides turned in the second half, with crashing the glass being a key topic in the halftime locker room. Williams, along with Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Alex Caruso, was vital in the Thunder's rebounding fortune down the stretch.

Every time a shot went into the air, sunset orange jerseys shifted towards the paint, with just one drifting past the free-throw line to follow a long ricochet. Despite his undersized 6-foot-7 frame for an NBA big, Williams fought for every loose ball, boxing out the much taller Christian Koloko and Jock Landale.

The constant "Hustle" Williams brings defines both his nickname and why he has been so vital away from the box score for the Thunder in his six seasons in OKC. The respect he has earns runs deep with his coaches.

"I'm so happy for him, he's just such a huge part of our team, Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said in the postgame presser. He's got a great soul, he's got such respect in the locker room."

Williams ended his night in the most deserving fashion: drilling a corner three-pointer with under a minute remaining in the game to give OKC its first lead since the first quarter. This shot proved to be the winner, encapsulating one of the greatest wins in the Thunder's season.