Tyrese Haliburton Picks OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for NBA MVP

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers battled in a fierce seven-game series to decide the 2025 NBA champion.

Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each turned in remarkable moments last summer, before a torn achilles ultimately ended Haliburton's season in Game 7. Despite the on-court rivarly sparked between the two teams, Indiana's star has recently come out in support of SGA.

When asked by Dirk Nowitzki who should win the 2026 NBA MVP award, Haliburton didn't mince words.

"I see there's been a lot of conversation about it," Haliburton said. "If I had a vote, it would for sure go to Shai for back-to-back. I think what (Victor Wembanyama) is doing in San Antonio is amazing, so I don't want to take away from that, but I would vote for Shai."

"My vote would for sure go to Shai back-to-back."



Tyrese Haliburton says he respects Wemby's success, but he'd pick SGA for MVP. pic.twitter.com/uonfCXnSFh — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 28, 2026

As the Pacers' star alluded, Wembanyama has recently seen an uptick in support for this year's MVP award. The 22-year-old is averaging 24.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3.1 blocks, 1.1 steals and 2.5 turnovers per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range.

In addition to Wembanyama's individual statistics, the Spurs are in the midst of an impressive run. San Antonio has only lost two games since the start of February, going 24-2 in that span.

In NBA.com's most recent MVP Ladder, Wembanyama overtook Gilgeous-Alexander for the top spot, despite the Thunder star still holding the best odds on multiple betting markets. SGA is looking for consecutive MVPs, but will have to stave off the Spurs' standout after appearing to be a lock for the award earlier this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has followed up his 2025 MVP campaign by averaging 31.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.1 turnovers per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range.

While the Spurs have been on a hot streak recently, the Thunder still hold a two-game advantage in the Western Conference standings, as well. OKC has a tough schedule remaining, and could be passed by San Antonio for the No. 1 seed in the West before the regular season ends, though.

Regardless of seeding, both players have strong cases for the MVP award this season. Wembanyama has been a more impactful defender, but Gilgeous-Alexander has turned in a better season on offense.

The regining MVP is scoring more points on better effiency, despite Wembanyama being nearly a foot taller than SGA. Time will tell who ultimatley wins the award this season, but it is shaping up to be a tight race better the two.

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