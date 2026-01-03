Warriors Roll Out Half Hearted Starting Lineup vs. OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to do battle with the Golden State Warriors on National TV later tonight. Along the way, the Warriors have continued to add to their already lengthy injury report.

In this game, the Golden State Warriors will be without Superstar Steph Curry, All-Star Jimmy Butler, veteran Draymond Green, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry and even Jonathan Kuminga in this contest.

“Yeah I mean our guys aren't afraid, they're going to go out and compete. I like the depth that we have on this team, I always feel comfortable on nights like tonight that we will have a group out there that will compete and play together. Obviously, we’re playing the world champs, and it’s going to be an uphill climb, but we've got to go out there and just compete. I know the guys will do that," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said pregame.

Oklahoma City is short handed as well, particularly in the front court, as starting center Isaiah Hartenstein and back up big man Jaylin Williams are both out due to injuries.

“Every night starts with us playing to our identity, regardless of who's available for the opponent. We want to be a complete team together, 82 times if we can. Then it's our base fundamentals. That's every night. It doesn't matter who you're playing. Those things transcend the opponent. Then from there, you get into the game plan, but that's a sliver of the whole picture. The game plan is different when you play against a team that doesn't have their primary guys," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of taking on these short handed Warriors.

This left the Warriors starting lineup in question while the Thunder are used to play short handed and continue to make the simple adjustment of putting defensive-ace Cason Wallace in place of Hartenstein in the first five.

Oklahoma City will look to build on their three game winning streak and go up 3-0 in the season series with the Warriors tonight having already downed Golden State twice this season once at home and once in the Chase Center where this matchup takes place tonight.

The Warriors do not seem concerned with playing tonight against the defending Champions, as they are on the front end of a back-to-back set taking on the Utah Jazz tomorrow.

Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after the ball went out of bounds against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski, G

Moses Moody, G

Will Richard, F

Gui Santos, F

Quinten Post, C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder end their two game road swing on Sunday in Phoenix as they take on the spunky Suns.