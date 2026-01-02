Warriors' Stars Questionable to Play vs. OKC Thunder Tonight

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against a former rival in the Golden State Warriors, hoping to walk away with a fourth-straight win.

After suffering three-straight losses to the San Antonio Spurs, two of which were blowouts, OKC has now rebounded and taken care of business for a full week. They'd like to do so against Golden State, too, though the injury report is sure to play a factor in tonight's contest.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight's game in The Bay:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League

Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right calf strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

Golden State Warriors injuries:

Jimmy Butler III — Questionable: Illness

LJ Cryer — Out: G League

Seth Curry — Out: Left sciatic nerve irritation

Stephen Curry — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

Draymond Green — Out: Rest

Al Horford — Probable: Right sciatic nerve irritation

Trace Jackson-Davis — Probable: patellar tendonitis

Malevy Leons — Out: G League

De’Anthony Melton — Questionable: Left knee management

The Thunder are still dealing with a few injuries to starter or rotational-level players.

Isaiah Hartenstein is now dealing with a second stint of a soleus strain after exiting the game versus Philadelphia early.

Two 2022 draftees in Jaylin Wiliams and Ousmane Dieng, both of which have provided spot minutes this season at their respective positions, have missed several games in a row with respective injuries.

The Warriors are one of a few teams league-wide dealing with more injuries than OKC presently, seeming numerous players listed.

Superstar Stephen Curry is questionable to play dealing with a left ankle sprain, though he played in the team’s last game versus the Hornets on Dec. 31. His co-stars in Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are also listed, marked as questionable and out, respectively.

With Oklahoma City owning premier fire-power at the guard and forward positions in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, Curry and Butler taking the court will be a near-must for Golden State to come away with a win.

Backup bigs in Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Horford as listed as questionable to play, as is guard De’Anthony Melton, who has played in just 16 games for the Warriors across two seasons.

The Thunder and Warriors tip off at 9 p.m. CT tonight from Golden State.