OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Bucks, Nikola Topic Debuts

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Oklahoma City Thunder were not forced to put out their injury report later in the afternoon when a run of announcements were made.

After missing ten straight games with a hamstring strain, Jalen Williams made his return to the hardwood on Monday against the Lakers to drive the Thunder to a win in the clutch. On Wednesday, he had his near perfect homecoming spoiled by leaving the Suns game in the third quarter with another Hamstring strain after posting 28 points in 20 minutes of action. His re-aggravation has led to Williams not only being out in this game, but sidelined through the All-Star break where the team will re-evaluate his status.

Though, that wasn't the only piece of information the injury report revealed, Nikola Topic who has played in two games for the NBA G League club this week in his return to play process was off the team's injury report signaling his long awaited NBA debut tonight in the Paycom Center.

Topic has overcome a torn ACL suffered just before the 2024 NBA Draft which held him out of the entire 2024-25 campaign, while also clearing Testicular Cancer treatments at the turn of the New Year after being diagnosed back in October. His NBA debut comes as a feel-good, inspiring story, and one every OKC Thunder observer has been anticipating for a long time.

However, it is not just the Santa Clara product sidelined in this game. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Sixth man of the year Ajay Mitchell and starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein are in street clothes for this contest. This leaves Mark Daigneault without three staple starters and one of the team's spot starters.

As the first five for this contest against the Milwaukee Bucks was up in the air, 30 minutes before tip-off the team announced their starting lineup. Tonight also marks the return date for Ousmane Dieng to the Paycom Center. The 2022 lottery pick was traded a week ago to make room for the addition of Jared McCain to this roster. After nailing a career-high five triples a night ago, Dieng should play a big role for the Bucks in this contest.

OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, G

Isaiah Joe, G

Kenrich Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

Kevin Porter Jr., G

AJ Green, G

Kyle Kuzma, F

Jericho Sims, C

Ousmane Dieng, F

The Oklahoma City Thunder need to wrap up this final 48 minutes of basketball strong before their week long recess and take advantage of playing the lowly Milwaukee Bucks who are also on the second night of a travel back-to-back, having just pulled off the upset of the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

OKC will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 20 against the Brooklyn Nets to open up a two game home stand against Eastern Conference foes, as the Thunder host the Cleveland Cavailers on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 22.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of Nikola Topic's NBA Debut, this contest against the Bucks, All-Star weekend and the entire 2025-26 campaign for the Oklahoma City Thunder.