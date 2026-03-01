What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in what should be a blowout win for the Bricktown Ballers.

The Mavericks are fully emerged in a tank, not only is the 2026 NBA Draft class loaded but this is the last chance for Dallas to truly controll their pick. While Oklahoma City is missing key pieces in All-NBA Swingman Jalen Williams and Rising Star Ajay Mitchell the Dallas Mavericks see a lengthy injury report.

Generational prospect Cooper Flagg, NBA Legend Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Marvin Bagley II are all listed as out. With P.J. Washington and Miles Kelly tabbed as doubtful. There will likely be plenty of small ball lineups tossed out by Jason Kidd which Oklahoma City can take advantage of.

What to Watch For

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander log 20-plus points in 122 straight games. The reigning NBA MVP is chasing one of the biggest larger than life legends in the NBA, Wilt Chamberlin, who holds the NBA record for most consecutive games of scoring 20-plus points at 126. Tonight's matchup with the lowly Dallas Mavericks should not cause much push back on the streak extending, but it is important to get his work down early to sit in the final frame or perhaps start resting in the third quarter of what should be a blow out.

Jared McCain was stellar off the bench in the Thunder's overtime win over the Denver Nuggets, splashing a pair of timely triples in the final frame to help Oklahoma City get over the hump. Seeing him continue to grow into his role will be interesting to watch including whatever sample size he gets alongside Gilgeous-Alexander. Their first game together included great offense against Denver including a 9-2 run.

Isaiah Joe is fresh off a fantastic month of Feburary and new returns to the arena that served as a launching pad to his NBA career. What for how he builds on the momentum he has generated this season.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 27

Matchup: OKC Thunder (46-15) vs. Dallas Mavericks (21-38)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: American Airline Center –– Dallas, TX

TV: Fanduel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Chicago to continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday before taking on the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Thunder have to take care of business in this game against the Mavericks as each side is hoping to solidify its spots at the opposite end of the NBA standings.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder season including this game against the Dallas Mavericks.