What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finally back inside the Paycom Center after starting the year with just four games at home after two long road trips opened up the 2025-26 campaign. The OKC Thunder are sitting pretty at 10-1, despite battling a ton of adversity.

The Thunder have spent all season long missing their All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, veteran big man Kenrich Williams, and rookie guard Nikola Topic. They have also seen Rising star Chet Holmgren, defense-ace Alex Caruso, top flight defender Lu Dort, Bench Scorer Aaron Wiggins and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe miss multiple games. With Cason Wallace missing a contest as well. Oklahoma City has lost the most games to injury this season, while playing a league high 11 tilts already.

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to threaten the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Playoffs this season, tonight could be a statement for them. The Bay area ballers get future Hall of Fame guard Steph Curry back in the lineup tonight and turn in a clean injury report save for the questionable Al Horford.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Dort and Wiggins again, as they still await the season debuts of Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams and Topic.

Here is what to watch for in this contest.

What to Watch For

With two all-time great scorers sharing the floor in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steph Curry, and Curry's elder statesmen status you can not take these matchups for granted and tonight should be a fun one watching them go back and forth.

Can the Oklahoma City Thunder use their size to their advantage? The Warriors present a smaller roster and the Thunder have really leaned into the double-big lineups. Will that favor OKC on the glass and in the paint on both ends? Or can the Warriors speed up the Bricktown Ballers and force OKC to adjust?

Lastly, the Warriors have Curry and Jimmy Butler, two top flight scorers, and the Thunder are down two of their best defenders. How can Oklahoma City manage this Warriors team on the defensive end?

Game Information

Date: Nov. 11

Matchup: OKC Thunder (10-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-5)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are staying home to cap off this home-home back-to-back by welcoming in the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder are hoping that they can manage this two-game stretch before the schedule softens with off days and gams against subpar squads.