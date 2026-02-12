The Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks tango on Thursday inside the Paycom Center for the final game of this regular season set and the final tilt each team has to complete before starting their NBA All-Star break. The Thunder and Bucks will not release an injury report until later this afternoon which each side having played on Wednesday night, both earning big wins.

Oklahoma City saw Jalen Williams have a massive return to form scoring 28 points in 20 minutes of action but he left the game in the third quarter with his status for tonight's game up in the air.

What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The final game before the NBA All-Star break can be tricky. Much like Seniors on that final week of High School, everyone is staring at the clock awaiting their next destination or at the very least a much needed rest and reset from the grind of the NBA marathon-like season. Made even worse by the fact both sides are on the second night of a back-to-back set with each needing to travel in to this affair. For the OKC Thunder, they are returning home from Phoenix and Milwaukee is flying into Bricktown from Orlando after their upset win over the Orlando Magic. How can these two sides avoid the temptation of going through the motion in this tilt?

Ousmane Dieng had a career night for Milwaukee yesterday, a career-high five triples tossed in for the Bucks and now makes his return to Oklahoma City for the first time since the Thunder traded the no. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft at last week's NBA Trade Deadline. Making way for Jared McCain. Watching Dieng go up against this Thunder defense and his former teammates will be fun.

Speaking of McCain, each passing game gets him more comfortable in this system. With an expected lengthy injury report for Oklahoma City, the sharpshooter can have an expanded role tonight and show the home crowd exactly what he brings to the table as an appetizer for what to expect post All-Star break.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 12

Matchup: OKC Thunder (42-13) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-30)

Time: 06:30 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports OK, Prime Video

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2025-26 campaign as well as an eventful All-Star weekend that sees Chet Holmgren making his first NBA All-Star game.