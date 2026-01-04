What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns to wrap up this two game road swing. The Thunder are short handed without starting center Isaiah Hartenstein and back up big man Jaylin Williams with the status of spot starter Cason Wallace and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe in question. The Suns only have Grayson Allen's status up in the air which would be a huge loss for Phoenix as they try to limit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City is riding a four game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games. The Thunder are taking on a Suns team with the same mark over the last ten contest.

Here is what to watch for in this tilt.

What to Watch For

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up historic numbers, his 20 point streak is 20 games away from tying the longest consecutive game streak in NBA history with Wilt Chamberlin at 126. This would put him around the All-Star break for topping the record but will have to do it against a good Phoenix defense highlighted by Dillon Brooks who knows Gilgeous-Alexander's game all too well.

So far this season, the Suns have taken the Thunder to the wire and been blown out against these Bricktown Ballers, which of those two outcomes was the outlier? Tonight will go along way in showing that.

How can the OKC Thunder limit Mark Williams? Chet Holmgren is playing some of his best basketball this week, but the front court depth is a big question mark for Oklahoma City as Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams remain out. In the game the Suns threatened the Thunder, Williams had a good night.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 3

Matchup: OKC Thunder (30-5) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-14)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center –– Phoenix, AZ

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2025-26 campaign as the Bricktown Ballers attempt to become back-to-back Champions, the NBA's first since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.