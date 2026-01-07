What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder are licking their wounds and trying to pick the sky up as he came crashing down onto the Paycom Center hardwood on Monday when the Bricktown Ballers suffered a 124-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. This brought the Thunder to 6-6 in their last 12 games. For context, the Thunder have seven total losses on the season.

Monday was supposed to be a get right game against the Hornets and the Buzz City Crew flew into Bricktown and blew the Thunder smoothed out. Now, Oklahoma City has their shot at another 12-23 team, the spunky Utah Jazz, who despite their lowly record, have put up a fight in many of these losses.

Oklahoma City will once again be short handed, the story of the Thunder's season, missing two key members of their front court in starting center Isaiah Hartenstein and back up big man Jaylin Williams. On top of seeing Alex Caruso in street clothes. Now, even superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tabbed as questionable with right knee bursitis.

The Utah Jazz are without rookie Ace Bailey, Kevin Love, Georges Niang and Walker Kessler who is out for the season.

Oklahoma City has to win this game and even in a victory it will not wash away the last 12 outings but be a step in the right direction. Here is what to watch for in this game.

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Can the Oklahoma City Thunder put the pumpkin in the patch from beyond the arc? Against Utah, they shot a dreadful 28% from distance. Over the last 12 games, the Thunder have been shooting 33% from distance, which has seen that number drop to 29% this week from 3-point land in their last two games. Tonight, they need their complimentary pieces to knock down triples and spark this offense.

Jalen Williams posted a season-high 25 points in Oklahoma City's last meeting with the Utah Jazz, he needs that level of production to come true again to get back on track as an offensive weapon for this Thunder team.

If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can give it a go tonight, he is looking to not only extend his 20 point streak but do so with efficiency as he has turned in back-to-back dud performances which is ultra rare for the league's reigning MVP.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 7

Matchup: OKC Thunder (30-7) vs. Utah Jazz (12-23)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing a sky-is-falling moment, having gone on their second two-game losing streak this season –– matching the number of skids they went on all last season –– heightened by an embarrassing blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets on the Paycom Center floor Monday. The OKC Thunder welcome the Utah Jazz tonight as the Bricktown Ballers aim to get back on track. Up next, the Thunder take a one-game road trip to Memphis to battle the Grizzlies before returning home for a two-game mini home stand against the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. This is a big week for the Bricktown Ballers.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2025-26 campaign as the Bricktown Ballers attempt to become back-to-back Champions, the NBA's first since the 2018 Golden State Warriors. To do so, they need to break this cold streak they have found themselves on.