What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Despite being short handed and battling more injury troubles than nearly anyone in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder still sit atop the league. The defending champions come into Friday's clash with the Utah Jazz with a 15-1 record and hopes of continuing their domination of the rest of the NBA.

The OKC Thunder are a perfect 7-0 at home but 8-1 on the road, the lone loss being the second leg of a travel back to back against the Portland Trail Blazers. While the Thunder see their Western Conference Group A pool play games jammed into the final week of the affair, they do continue their NBA Cup journey on Friday in Salt Lake City.

Right now, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit at a 1-0 record in the NBA Cup with a +31 point differential which stands as the tie breaker for the lone wild card spot in each conference. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 2-0 atop Group A with a +54 differential, the Phoenix Suns stand at 1-0 but behind OKC with just a +22 point differential. The Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings bring up the rear of the Group both at 0-2, though the Jazz in the basement with a -62 point differential.

In this game, the OKC Thunder will yet again be without their No. 2 scoring option as All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams awaits his season debut from offseason wrist surgery. The Thunder will also miss Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic for this tilt as rookie Thomas Sorber remains out for the year due to a torn ACL this offseason.

The Utah Jazz have lost Walker Kessler for the year and Georges Niang joins him in street clothes. Big man Kyle Filipowski is tabbed as questionable for this contest as the Jazz have been spunkier than imagined but still sit with a 5-9 record overall.

Oklahoma City owns Utah's top eight protected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft, and with the Jazz already needing to play catch-up in the chase for ping pong balls, this game has the potential to be a double whammy with Utah 3-7 in their last ten games. Here is what to watch for in this game.

Dec 3, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles to the fans after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA Cup game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to see their 3-point shot rebound in this game, they have been on a hot streak in the month of November, after finishing October dead last, but against Sacramento shot a lowly 26% from distance that has to rebound in this game as the point differential truly matters.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be able to name his score in this one, with no true point of attack defender on their roster, the OKC Thunder should be able to see their superstar cruise his way to his typical 30 points and lift the Bricktown Ballers to a blowout win.

Lu Dort has put up two straight games with four triples, after an ice cold start to the season, can that trend continue against Utah?

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 30 points per game this season, can the Oklahoma City Thunder contain the big man with their double-big lineup as Chet Holmgren likely draws that assignment on the outside and passing him off to Isaiah Hartenstein inside the arc. It will be interesting to see in what ways the big man bends OKC's defense.

Game Information

Date: Nov. 21

Matchup: OKC Thunder (15-1) vs. Utah Jazz (5-9)

Time: 9:00 PM CT

Location: Delta Center –– Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder head back home to take on the Portland Trail Blazers as the Thunder hope to avenge their lone loss on the season this Sunday. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage all season long.