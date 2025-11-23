What to Watch For OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting pretty at 16-1 as they finally get a chance to regroup and stretch their legs in an elogated home stand. After taking Saturday off, the Thunder get back on the hardwood against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday inside the Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City's lone loss this season falls at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a road-road back-to-back set earlier this month. The Thunder blew a massive lead in that game as they simply, and obviously, ran out of gas at the end.

In this game, the OKC Thunder will once again be without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams as their no. 2 scoring option still awaits his season debut following offseason wrist surgery. The Thunder's top bench scorer, Aaron Wiggins, is set to miss his ninth straight game with an adductor strain. On top of these injuries, the Thunder will still await the season debut from veteran big man Kenrich Williams and rookie guard Nikola Topic.

Despite their hot start in the win column, the Thunder have needed to navigate injury adversity all season long. In addition to those out today, Oklahoma City has missed defensive-aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe and Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren for multiple games this season and still found ways to win.

Here is what to watch for in this game.

Mar 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) gestures after scoring against the Portland Trial Blazers during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

How do the Oklahoma City Thunder contain Deni Avdija? Despite producing an elite defense, the Thunder let Avdija get to the free throw line at will in these two team's first matchup. That is in part due to the same problem they will have this go around: Missing Jalen Williams who is the natural assignment for the Trail Blazers forward.

Can the OKC Thunder keep up their 3-point shooting hot streak? In the month of November, the Oklahoma City Thunder have soared up the ledger in this category including last time out against the Utah Jazz. If the Thunder can sink triples against this short handed Portland team that should labor offensively with their guard depth taking a hit, OKC should cruise to a win.

Will Portland give the ball away sans Henderson, Sharpe, Holiday? Who will be in charge of running the show against these point of attack defensive weapons for the Bricktown Ballers?

Game Information

Date: Nov. 23

Matchup: OKC Thunder (16-1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-9)

Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their three game home stand with a pair of NBA Cup Pool Play Games to wrap up the Western Conference Group A pool play portion of the Thunder's schedule. It starts on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves before Friday's affair with the Phoenix Suns. Oklahoma City will book end the week next Sunday taking on these Trail Blazers again, this time in Portland for their second trip to Oregon and third game against Portland on this young season.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this week of hoops and all season long of the Oklahoma City Thunder.