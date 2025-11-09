What to Watch in OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder met up with the Memphis Grizzlies the Bricktown Ballers finished off their second consecutive first round sweep, as they downed the Grizzlies with ease.
Despite not taking a game, and with Ja Morant leaving the series early due to an injury, the Memphis Grizzlies star proclaimed he figured out the Thunder. However, no one else did as Oklahoma City went on to win the NBA Championship.
Now, Morant is more concerned with in house complaints of his coaching staff than toppling the 9-1 OKC Thunder. Though, this could be a primed spot for Memphis to earn a statement win. The Thunder are capping off a four game road trip that saw them tour L.A., Portland and Sacramento before jetting across the country for this matchup with the Beale Street Ballers on Sunday evening. The earlier tip-off time mixed with the heavy travel, on top of the Thunder being short handed make it more than possible for the Grizzlies to pull off this upset.
Oklahoma City will be without All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, bench scorer Aaron Wiggins and defense-ace Lu Dort is questionable. Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic and of course, Thomas Sorber, will not be available for this game.
Memphis tabs Santi Aldama as questionable and sits without Brandon Clarke, Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome and Zach Edey.
What to Watch For
The Oklahoma City Thunder have given Jaren Jackson Jr. fits in recent matchups, if they can keep him in check on the offensive end, Memphis falls to pieces quickly. Couple his usual turnovers and some inefficent shooting games with the amount of perimeter attack defenders the Thunder can toss at Ja Morant, this has to be a high-level defensive game from OKC. If they let Jackson Jr. and Morant get going, a pair of top 50 players in the NBA, that opens the door for their rotational players to step up.
Can Cedric Coward keep up his hot streak? The rookie swingman is averaging 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and 1.3 stocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor, 43% from beyond the arc and 91% at the charity stripe. Along those same lines, which youngster has a more eye-popping night, Coward or OKC Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell? The Thunder's second year man has stepped up admirably during the team's short handed stretch. Mitchell is averaging 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and 1.9 stocks per game on 45/32/95 shooting splits.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has sat out half of the Thunder's fourth quarters, on Friday in the team's win over Sacramento he turned in a 30 point night on 60% shooting from the floor. Can the superstar not only keep leading this team offensively, but getting his work done early ahead of a back-to-back set with more frightening Western Conference foes?
Game Information
- Date: Nov. 9
- Matchup: OKC Thunder (9-1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (4-6)
- Time: 05:00 PM CT
- Location: FedEx Forum –– Memphis, TN
- TV: FanDuel OK
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading home with an off day on Monday. The Thunder will have a short stay in Bricktown, seeing a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors standing in their way before hitting the road again. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season.