OKC Thunder Extremely Short Handed vs. Banged Up Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed two days off before getting right back into the mix with another back-to-back starting on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. These two teams have submitted their initial injury report head of this December matchup with both sides extremely short handed.

Both the Thunder and Grizzlies have spent most of this season navigating through injuries but even this lengthy injury report is eye popping.

Oklahoma City will be without big men Jaylin Williams (heel) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Right Soleus), Ousmane Dieng (Calf Strain) and of course their two rookies Thomas Sorber (ACL) and Nikola Topic (surgery recovery) but the list doesn't end there.

The Thunder also tab rising star Chet Holmgren (lower back spasms), defensive ace Alex Caruso (middle finger sprain) and top bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins (right adductor soreness) as questionable for this contest. If all of them wind up in street clothes at tip-off. the Oklahoma City Thunder will be extremely short handed in the front court particularly against Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis is without their star Ja Morant, big man Zach Edey, offseason splash Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Vince Williams Jr., Javon Small, John Konchar and Brandon Clarke.

The Grizzlies are 13-15 but have won seven of their last ten games. The Thunder have dropped two of their last three games but still sit with the best record in basketball, 25-3, winners of eight of their last ten games.

This could be a game where two-way big man Branden Carlson gets a ton of burn and the Thunder need superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to fill it up to help revive this offense. A lot of eyes will be on Defensive ace Lu Dort who is off to a brutal cold stretch to start the season from beyond the arc and is in a desperate need for a get right game.

Memphis has seen rookie Cedric Coward and Cam Spencer really shine this season as bright spots in their sub .600 start and with second young man Jaylen Wells aiming to have a statement game on the defensive end against the toughest scorer in the league it should still be a fun affair.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder head down to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on the second leg of this back-to-back. That opens up a baseball-style series with the Spurs, seeing the Thunder host the Spurs on Christmas Day.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and all season long as the Oklahoma City Thunder attempt to make history during this campaign.