Who Has to Step Up Without Chet Holmgren for OKC Thunder?
Oklahoma City has had to deal with no shortage of adversity to start this season despite their perfect 6-0 start. The Thunder have been hit hard with injuries to start this 2025-26 campaign. All-NBA forward Jalen Williams has yet to make his season debut and will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days. Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic remain in street clothes to start this season and ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against the Pelicans, Chet Holmgren will miss his third straight game.
The Thunder's rising star big man is listed as out for this matchup with the Pelicans due to a lower back strain, though this is the same lower back soreness that held him out in the previous two meetings.
Holmgren was seen pregame going through a lengthy workout ahead of this matinee tip-off, with the Thunder's early start causing a lack of a shoot around it is typical for guys to get extra work in at the arena before hand.
This season, the seven-footer has been able to produce 23 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 56% from the floor, 41% from beyond the arc and 85% from the charity stripe in his four games. The Thunder need that level of offensive production to continue for Holmgren and have to find a way to work around his absence.
Oklahoma City has seen Isaiah Hartnestein fill in admirably for Holmgren. The veteran big man has been able to haul in rebounds, set wipe away screens and facilitate in the high post all traits that has helped the Thunder get through a tough start offensively. Hartenstein, has provided some nice rim protection for the best defense in the league.
Branden Carlson is sitting on a two-way pact for the Thunder, with just 50 NBA games available to him, and while Oklahoma City has to manage his games played this might be a time to thrust him into action.
The biggest breakout candidate in this role is Jaylin Williams, who has slimmed down, which has helped him turn in a perfect start inside the arc, shooting 100% from the rim and in the mid-range. He is also cashing in corner triples at a 50% clip (1-for-2) despite shooting a woeful 18% overall, with him 3-for-20 on above-the-break 3s. While it isn't the start the Arkansas product wants from downtown his body of work suggest he is due to start cashing in from distance.
Oklahoma City should be able to take down the win-less Pelicans without Holmgren, but their road trip gets difficult in a hurry taking on a loaded front court in L.A. with the Clippers and on the second night of a back-to-back with the Portland Trail Blazers.