Why Now is the Best Time For OKC Thunder to Give Ousmane Dieng Extended Run

Oklahoma City entered the season with a handful of injury concerns to monitor. What seemed precautionary has turned into one of the underlying themes of the season, though. This Thunder team has been one of the NBA’s most injured teams now over halfway through the season — which just makes what they’ve been able to do that much more impressive.

Despite injuries to key players — and lengthy ones to two starters in Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein — Oklahoma City is still 37-9 with the NBA’s best record. The Thunder are outscoring opponents by a league-leading +13.3 points per game. There have been road blocks and bumps along the way, and Oklahoma City has had to deal with uncharacteristic struggles, but that has to be expected with how many injuries they’ve sustained and the inconsistent rotations in turn.

Oklahoma City has had to rely on a handful of players deep on the bench, and work through rotations that are less than ideal. It has given a handful of prospects lots of room to grow, though. During this current stretch, with Hartenstein and Williams sidelined, along with Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, and a few more players, the Thunder should let Ousmane Dieng loose. He has made the most of his extended run, and at this point, what do you have to lose?

It would be good for Dieng to have a few games with consistent playing time, over 20 minutes a night. He’ll be able to slide into the lineup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren healthy, too. Dieng's strongest asset this season has been something Oklahoma City could use, a 43.6% mark from 3-point range.

Dieng has responded well to a heavy minute allocation in the rare scenario when it’s happened this season. Against Indiana, he looked rock solid in the rotation with seven points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 13 minutes. His last real chance before that came on December 10th, where he contributed 11 points on 4-of-6 from the floor. And the game directly before was arguably his best outing of the season, adding 14 points on 5-of-7 with three assists and two rebounds.

Oklahoma City still has a handful of its primary scorers, including the MVP, still in the lineup every night. Dieng doesn’t have to take over the game or do anything too crazy. But he has played well enough in limited action to deserve a real chance with heavy minutes when Oklahoma City is needing it most.