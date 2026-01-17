Why OKC Thunder’s Second Year Guard Will Be a Playoff Riser

Oklahoma City is back on track in a big way after a midseason slump. Not only have they won four straight games, and eight of the last 10, but the Thunder dominated two of the NBA’s best teams in back to back games. Oklahoma City nabbed 20-point wins over both the Spurs and the Rockets, fully restoring confidence.

The Thunder’s core three undoubtedly played well. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams each took turns shining bright. But it was the role players, the bench, that changed the tide for the Thunder. And across the season, Oklahoma City’s role players have been the swing factor of sorts so far.

In losses, Oklahoma City’s supporting cast has been shaky, and when Gilgeous-Alexander is having an off night, there have been times where nobody is able to step up. Recently, though, that hasn’t been the case. The role players’ production has directly impacted the Thunder’s wins, and Ajay Mitchell’s consistency deserves plenty of praise for that feat.

Mitchell has recorded double-digit scoring performances in 14 straight games. He has become a consistent staple both offensively and defensively and is figuring out how to play with each of the Thunder’s stars. The best part about his second-season breakout and ultra consistency as of late, is that it bodes well for the postseason. His game should translate. He's averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting an efficient 48.4% from the floor.

Even when Mitchell has an off night shooting the basketball, he does so many other things well. He’s a terrific passer, a willing defender, and he’s not scared to rebound. He has quick hands and is able to rack up steals, too. He always finds a way to impact the game. He also commands the respect of the defense. When the floor shrinks, he’s not someone you can leave open.

Last season, Alex Caruso was a clear-cut playoff riser for the Thunder. His minutes increased and his production followed. This season, the same could be expected for Mitchell. He's averaging 26.3 minutes per game, but he could have some longer nights in the postseason. Oklahoma City will need his production as another guard to take the pressure off of Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams.

He has looked terrific in spot starts this season, and will be ready for the moment. Last postseason, Mitchell was coming off of an injury that sidelined him for more than half the season. We didn't truly get to see what he was capable of in a playoff run. This year, though, it'll be on full display, and Oklahoma City will rely on him to be a playoff riser.