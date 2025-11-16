Will OKC Thunder Chase 70 Wins?

After a storybook season a year ago, Oklahoma City wasn’t in a position to sneak up on anyone. When you win the NBA Finals, the target is officially on your back. This Thunder team proved the naysayers wrong and found a way to get the job done late in June.

And somehow, Oklahoma City has started to one-up itself. After a 68-win campaign where the Thunder simply dominated the regular season, this team is starting to look even more dangerous. With nearly half of its rotation out, including an All-NBA player in Jalen Williams, the Thunder appear to be invincible.

Last season, the Thunder had a historic operation, specifically on defense. This year, they've taken it to another level. ESPN analyzed the Thunder's 12-1 start to the season, with quotes from executives on both sides. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see just how great this roster is. The question now, though, is surrounding the win total, and if this team could make history.

“The only question that received a more definitive answer than the Clippers' outlook?”, Tim Bontemps of ESPN wrote. “The Thunder's. It comes on the heels of OKC demolishing the Warriors and Lakers on back-to-back nights this week while missing, among others, Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort.”

"They might win 80 [games]," a West scout said, according to Tim Bontemps.

Oklahoma City has a +15.5 plus-minus, and seems to do no wrong. Even against rock solid Western Conference competition, the Thunder slammed the door. This team has overwhelmed opponents with its second unit, and the starters have maintained the same consistency as a season ago. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't let his group slip even a little bit, no matter who is sidelined.

“Perhaps that goal is a bit too lofty, but can the Thunder, after winning 68 last season en route to the title, become the third team in NBA history to reach 70 wins?”, Bontemps questioned.

"The only question," an East scout said to Bontemps, "is if they want to."

Oklahoma City won't push it. They've never been that team. When players are injured, they will carefully nurse them back to health, and they'll prepare for another deep playoff run above all else. But etching a name into history with 70+ wins would certainly be a fun goal to have.

With the deep bench and a lineup that should be back to full health soon, this team has the capability to test history. It'll be up to them to decide just how much they're willing to risk, however.

“What's unclear is whether they'll truly pursue that mark if it comes within striking distance late in the season,” Bontemps wrote.