Will There Be a Learning Curve When OKC Thunder’s Injured Players Return?

Oklahoma City had an unusual amount of injuries to start the season, but that’s what happens when you end your season in late June. There wasn’t exactly much time for rest and recovery. A few players went down during training camp and the season ramp up, but the point still stands — Oklahoma City entered the season short handed.



Clearly, it hasn’t affected the team’s overall strength. Of course, Oklahoma City is missing players that are sidelined — namely Jalen Williams who is an All-NBA caliber player — but this Thunder team has weathered the storm in a huge way. Williams, and the other players who are sidelined, will raise the Thunder’s ceiling tremendously. Oklahoma City needs them to achieve their lofty goals, there’s no doubt about it. But right now, this Thunder team has found a way to dominate without them.



Players such as Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe have settled in nicely to elevated roles, and they look like some of the NBA’s very best role players. The same can be said for Aaron Wiggins, too, when he was healthy. Oklahoma City has built so much depth, and now the bench pieces are comfortable in their larger roles.



In the next few weeks, though, the players who were on the bench injured will return to the lineup and Oklahoma City’s team will once again be at full strength. Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, and even Kenrich Williams will once again be available to play at some point — and the Thunder will get to play all of them together. The question now is, will there be a learning curve to implement them all back into what the team is trying to do?



Both Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams haven’t played a game since last season’s playoff run, and the others have been in and out of the lineup. Oklahoma City currently owns an NBA-best 14-1 overall record and is outscoring opponents at a historic pace. J-Dub is certainly someone who will shoot and score at a high volume and add a completely different skillset to the Thunder’s offense. If these injury returnees were set to debut for any other team outside of Oklahoma City, it might be a tricky situation. For the Thunder though, it might only make them better.



Sure, there could be a few rocky games where the team has to feel each other out, as they’ve grown comfortable playing without key members. But just like last season, every player is fully bought into the Thunder’s scheme and what they bring to the table. Williams has found a way to fit into that role since his rookie season, and coming back into the lineup a month in should be no different.



The truth of the matter is if there were to be any rough patches or learning curves, December is the time to iron it all out. Oklahoma City will have so much time to get things right before the postseason — which is obviously the most important part. But suggesting that adding in an All-NBA caliber player back into the lineup, plus a handful of the NBA’s best role players, would be anything less than a complete positive, would be foolish.



If anything, it could be that Williams — not the team — is a bit rusty individually and has to find his footing. After not playing basketball for a few months, that’s to be expected. But this Thunder team has played every single player that the bench has to offer, and the production hasn’t fallen off. This roster is so good that they could overcome a few off nights from a great player.



The second that Williams is healthy and active, and the rest of the rotation is finally playing all at the same time, Oklahoma City will be better because of it. This team has potential to be even better than a season ago, and they should certainly be excited to return a good portion of the lineup.