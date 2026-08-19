Official NBA Social Media Account Highlights OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren

Despite the best season of Oklahoma City big man Chet Holmgren's career, the former No. 2 overall pick's 2025-26 effort has been largely overshadowed by a lackluster series against San Antonio.

Holmgren earned All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense recognition in his third NBA season, finishing as the runner-up to Victor Wembanyama for Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range and performing well in the first two rounds of the postseason, though, Holmgren was held to 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, an assist and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc by the Spurs.

In Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, Holmgren finished with just four points and four rebounds, shooting 1-of-2 from the field. The Thunder big man wasn't much of a factor in OKC's final game of the season, and as a result, many observers have ignored Holmgren's impressive 2025-26 campaign.

The NBA's official social media account may have recently helped remind viewers, though, that Holmgren was one of the league's best defenders last season.

In a post from the NBA, the league highlighted Holmgren's accolades for the 2025-26 season.

CHET HOLMGREN: DEFENSIVE FORCE



🖐️ Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team

🖐️ 1.9 blocks per game (2nd in NBA)

🖐️ 12.4 Defensive Win Shares (led NBA)



Celebrating OKC's anchor for NBA Defense Week! pic.twitter.com/ihMfIDALRp — NBA (@NBA) August 18, 2026

As the NBA noted, Holmgren was the anchor for one of the league's best defenses. Even after the Thunder traded Lu Dort, OKC should be among the NBA's best defensive units once again, in large part due to Holmgren's efforts.

While most of Holmgren's 2025-26 season was encouraging, there is no denying that the 24-year-old struggles against the Spurs and Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is taller and heavier than Holmgren while also boasting a similar athletic skill set, making him a difficult matchup for the Thunder star.

Holmgren's performance against the Spurs will be crucial to Oklahoma City overcoming San Antonio if the two meet in another playoff series, especially as Wembanyama and company gain more experience in the postseason.

While Holmgren may not reach the same level as Wembanyama and shouldn't be expected to dominate a matchup against the MVP finalist, the Gonzaga product can still be a significant contributor against San Antonio.

In a Game 5 win against the Spurs, Holmgren logged 16 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal, shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line, showing he can deliver against Wembanyama and San Antonio.