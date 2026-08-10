OKC Thunder Guard Cason Wallace Selected No. 4 in 2023 Redraft

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the NBA's best teams over the past few seasons, in large part due to the team's success in the NBA Draft.

OKC has held the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for three consecutive campaigns, adding many of the team's key pieces in the draft.

General manager Sam Presti and the Thunder selected Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell, among others, who have all become important parts of the Thunder's rotation.

Alongside the aforementioned standouts, Oklahoma City added Cason Wallace in the 2023 NBA Draft after a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Wallace has also developed into an integral part of the Thunder's championship efforts early in his career, playing 227 games with 114 starts in his first three professional seasons.

The former Kentucky guard's performance earned him a premier placement in a recent redraft of the 2023 class.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon and Vince Goodwill redrafted the 2023 class on a recent episode of the The Hoop Collective podcast, with MacMahon selecting Wallace at No. 4.

"I am going to take Cason Wallace over Ausar Thompson," MacMahon said. "Cason Wallace has shown flashes of some real offensive potential, especially (in 2025-26) during the stretch when Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) was out later in the season. ... I think he starts this year, I'm not certain about that, because Ajay Mitchell could, as well, but I think Cason starts. I think we're going to find out how much more offensive juice he has, but more of a proven offensive commodity than Ausar Thompson, which is why I'm going with (Wallace) here."

Victor Wembanyama, Amen Thompson and Brandon Miller were the only players from the 2023 draft that the group selected ahead of Wallace. Alongside Ausar Thompson, Wallace was selected ahead of Anthony Black, Bilal Coulibaly, Dereck Lively II, Keyonte George, Jaime Jacquez Jr. and others in The Hoop Collective's redraft.

Through his first three NBA seasons, Wallace has averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range. In 2025-26, the 22-year-old averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Wallace earned second team All-Defense recognition for his efforts.

The standout defender is now eligible for a contract extension that could keep Wallace in OKC.