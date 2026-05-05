OKC Thunder and Lakers to sit one Star Each for Game 1

The OKC Thunder are set to face off against the Lakers on Tuesday night, tipping off Game 1 of the second round.

Oklahoma City dispatched the Suns in just four games, being the only team in the postseason to sweep in the first round. The Lakers jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Houston, but struggled to close, eventually winning Game 6.

OKC is widely expected to come away with a second-round win, though LeBron James and co. are certainly not going to go down without a fight.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Lakers ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left hamstring strain

LA Lakers injuries:

Luka Doncic — Out: Left hamstring strain

The Thunder continue to list just two players on their injury report, much like the first round, in rookie Thomas Sorber and All-Star forward Jalen Williams.

Sorber has been out for the entirety of the season, and will remain so as he works his way back from an ACL injury suffered prior to the season. Williams is currently dealing with his third bout of a hamstring strain, this time suffered in Game 2 versus Phoenix. He dealt with two right hamstring strains through the regular season, and has now injured his left.

Williams is currently consisted “week-to-week” with a Grade 1 strain, and the Thunder are sure to be cautious with his return. There’s a good chance OKC can take care of business against the Lakers with him in or out of the lineup, though they’ll certainly need Williams in any potential Western Conference Finals or Finals tilts.

Williams was among the best players on the floor in Games 1 and 2 of the first round, going for 22 and 19 points, respectively.

Superstar Luka Doncic is listed out for the Lakers working through his own hamstring strain, which was suffered in LA’s last regular-season bout against OKC. He has been out for around a month now, with his most recent status update signaling that he isn’t yet working through running or contact.

There’s a chance Doncic will be making a return in the series, though it isn’t likely to be across the first two games.

The Thunder and Lakers tip off 7:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK. The game will be aired and streamed on NBC and Peacock.