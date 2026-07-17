OKC Thunder Battle Brooklyn Nets Sunday to Wrap up NBA Summer League

Sunday, it finally comes to a close. The Oklahoma City Thunder will battle the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 PM CT on July 19 to be broadcasted on ESPN. This will conclude the OKC Thunder's long Summer League stretch which started in Salt Lake City for a trio of games on July 4. The Thunder have tallied up 8 Summer League games and head into Sunday's affiar against the Brooklyn Nets, win-less.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without the services of 2026 first round round picks Aday Mara –– selected No. 12 overall –- and Bennett Stirtz –– selection No. 16 overall –- while only having seen Otega Oweh –– selection No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft –- play for a game and a half in Salt Lake City before suffering an ankle injury that ruled him out of the Vegas portion of Summer League.

Mara and Stirtz played up until the final two games of Summer League, being shut down just before tip-off of Thursday's clash against the Dallas Mavericks. This is not surprising as most first round picks have been sidelined by this point in the Summer League action. This is par for the course in Oklahoma City as these two rookies even played deeper into the Summer than is typical for Thunder first year players.

The rookie duo didn't light the world on fire the entire Summer portion of the Salt Lake City and Vegas, but they showed flashes in both settings given a very tough circumstance of this obviously flawed roster, without the playmakers and scoring gravity that they will enjoy with the NBA club and the strange saga of Summer League where you get ten fouls in each game, a more physical aspect of defense is granted making it tougher to find success especially when not put in a favorable spot by the lack of guards capable of facilitating on this roster.

All that is left to watch for in this Summer League finale is the possibility of two-way players Brooks Barnhizer and Josh Dix still getting some burn as well as G League standouts Buddy Boeheim and Payton Sandfort lighting it up from beyond the arc if they can get going. Wins and losses do not matter in the Summer League session but it would be a nice treat for these competitors to get a win in this finale.