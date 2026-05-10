OKC Thunder Defense Suffocates Lakers Stars in Game 3

Just like the first two games of the series, a close first half turned into a double-digit Oklahoma City Thunder win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3. Similar to Game 2, the Lakers led at the halftime break.

Despite being away from home, the Thunder won by the biggest point margin of the series, 23; a large part of this was improved defense on the Lakers' star duo in LeBron James and Austin Reaves. After the two each had strong performances in Game 2, they struggled heavily in their first game at home.

Reaves scored 17 points with nine assists, but shot 5-for-13 from the floor and 1-for-5 from 3-point range. Most of his scoring came from the charity stripe, making six free throws on eight attempts. On top of that, Reaves had a minus-23 in the game.

James had a solid box score of 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, but also struggled to maintain efficient shooting numbers. He shot 7-for-19 overall and 2-for-6 from deep. He had a -24 plus/minus in the loss.

As usual, OKC used its influx of defenders to send different looks the way of the opposition's star power. Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and occasionally Cason Wallace were the primary defenders on James, while Wallace and Ajay Mitchell took most of the reps guarding Reaves.

OKC collapsed inside the paint every time the Lakers' ball handlers drove inside the paint, rushing their timing. Early on, Reaves and James were able to find open shooters in the corners, but increased physicality turned those smart reads into turnovers forced.

Reaves turned the ball over five times and James turned the ball over three times. OKC forced 16 total Los Angeles turnovers and scored 30 points off of them.

When the Lakers would attempt to send aggressive high screens to create separation, the Thunder's experienced defenders would recognize the contact to draw the illegal screen whistle.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained after the game that they need to be the ones to turn the game after every halftime break. The team definitely turned the game in OKC's favor Saturday night.

"We played better defense, fought on the glass, kept our pace up offensively, and played an exceptional second half," Daigneault said.

With the Thunder leading 3-0, focus still needs to remain high despite hoisting a lead no team has given up in the history of the NBA. OKC's physical, quick-twitch defense will continue to give LA's stars trouble as long as the series lasts.