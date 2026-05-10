Interior Dominance Leads OKC Thunder to Commanding 3-0 Series Advantage Over Lakers
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The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Los Angeles Lakers, 131-108, in Game 3 Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals. OKC scored 54 points in the paint in the win.
Ajay Mitchell was once again dominant for the defending champions, with a 24-point, 10-assist double-double. Chet Holmgren had a near-double-double of his own, scoring 18 points with nine rebounds.
The Thunder improve to 7-0 in the playoffs, becoming the first team since the 2017 Cleveland Cavaliers to do so the season after winning a championship.
Here are three takeaways from OKC's victory.
1. Early Electricity From Wallace
OKC's defensive-minded guard Cason Wallace was crucial out of the gate on the offensive end. In six first quarter minutes, Wallace scored 11 points, knocking down three crucial 3-pointers.
When the majority of the Thunder's offense was sputtering early, Wallace kept the team afloat by knocking down perimeter looks. He finished with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting for the game, with the Thunder outscoring the Lakers by seven points with him on the floor.
The Kentucky product was strong on the defensive end as usual, playing high-intensity defense on both LeBron James and Austin Reaves. The potential All-Defensive First Teamer continued his impactful playoff run in the win.
2. Domination Inside the Paint
Once again, the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Los Angeles Lakers both in the paint and on the glass. OKC grabbed 34 rebounds compared to LA's 33 and scored 54 points in the paint to 32.
The big man duo was once again strong, with Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein each scoring in double figures. Each player also grabbed two offensive rebounds, with Holmgren accounting for nine total rebounds and Hartenstein grabbing seven total.
The Thunder's backcourt also took turns driving to the rim, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continuously finding cutters near the hoop and Mitchell converting a high range of difficult layups inside.
OKC dominated in almost all facets Saturday night, but the battle inside the paint was the biggest decider.
3. The Month of Mitchell
The Thunder's rising star, Mitchell, was once again dominant to lead the Thunder past the Lakers in Game 3. The Belgian guard recorded 24 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in the win.
Mitchell was also efficient, converting at a 10-for-17 clip, 2-for-4 from downtown. He added high amounts of defensive impact as well, playing suffocating defense on Reaves while scoring on him on the other end.
He was active driving towards the rim and found success in the short mid-range, continuing the three-level shot diet that made him successful in the regular season. Mitchell continues to break out as a star during the 2026 postseason.
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Cody is a sophomore Sports and Adventure Media major at West Virginia University who works for the Daily Athenaeum, U92 the Moose and the Lead SM. He has brought sports coverage through broadcasting, writing, podcasting and video throughout his career and has been covering the Thunder since the 2023-24 season.Follow CBurtonSports