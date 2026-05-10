Interior Dominance Leads OKC Thunder to Commanding 3-0 Series Advantage Over Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Los Angeles Lakers, 131-108, in Game 3 Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals. OKC scored 54 points in the paint in the win.

Ajay Mitchell was once again dominant for the defending champions, with a 24-point, 10-assist double-double. Chet Holmgren had a near-double-double of his own, scoring 18 points with nine rebounds.

The Thunder improve to 7-0 in the playoffs, becoming the first team since the 2017 Cleveland Cavaliers to do so the season after winning a championship.

Here are three takeaways from OKC's victory.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Early Electricity From Wallace

OKC's defensive-minded guard Cason Wallace was crucial out of the gate on the offensive end. In six first quarter minutes, Wallace scored 11 points, knocking down three crucial 3-pointers.

When the majority of the Thunder's offense was sputtering early, Wallace kept the team afloat by knocking down perimeter looks. He finished with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting for the game, with the Thunder outscoring the Lakers by seven points with him on the floor.

The Kentucky product was strong on the defensive end as usual, playing high-intensity defense on both LeBron James and Austin Reaves. The potential All-Defensive First Teamer continued his impactful playoff run in the win.

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the first half of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2. Domination Inside the Paint

Once again, the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Los Angeles Lakers both in the paint and on the glass. OKC grabbed 34 rebounds compared to LA's 33 and scored 54 points in the paint to 32.

The big man duo was once again strong, with Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein each scoring in double figures. Each player also grabbed two offensive rebounds, with Holmgren accounting for nine total rebounds and Hartenstein grabbing seven total.

The Thunder's backcourt also took turns driving to the rim, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continuously finding cutters near the hoop and Mitchell converting a high range of difficult layups inside.

OKC dominated in almost all facets Saturday night, but the battle inside the paint was the biggest decider.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. The Month of Mitchell

The Thunder's rising star, Mitchell, was once again dominant to lead the Thunder past the Lakers in Game 3. The Belgian guard recorded 24 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in the win.

Mitchell was also efficient, converting at a 10-for-17 clip, 2-for-4 from downtown. He added high amounts of defensive impact as well, playing suffocating defense on Reaves while scoring on him on the other end.

He was active driving towards the rim and found success in the short mid-range, continuing the three-level shot diet that made him successful in the regular season. Mitchell continues to break out as a star during the 2026 postseason.