OKC Thunder Game Grades Following a New Reality Shaping Blowout loss to Portland

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in a back-to-back set that features the same teams squaring off in the same venue. Oklahoma City was on the wrong side of a blowout, with Portland trouncing the Thunder, 123-103. This is the third loss on the campaign for the banged-up Bricktown Ballers; all three have been in blowout fashion.

Oklahoma City was riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak, following up a perfect stretch last week that featured two wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and a pair of blowout victories over the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards before hitting the road for the longest road trip of the year. Following this Portland back-to-back, the Thunder take on the L.A. Clippers on Friday and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday before returning home.

Portland was always going to be a tough out and historically played the Thunder well inside the Moda Center. Tuesday was no different. Despite being knotted up at 59-all at intermission, the Thunder found themselves buried quickly. Losing the third frame by 17 points in a 12-minute stretch where OKC failed to generate high-quality offense or get stops. A recipe for disaster.

Without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, and key backup big man Jaylin Williams, the Thunder's margin of error has been evaporated. This Thunder team lost points off turnovers, fast-break points, bench points, committed more turnovers than their matchup, lost second-chance points, and were buried from beyond the arc to the tune of 19 triples made for Portland compared to eight made by Oklahoma City.

While many will boil it down to the Blazers lapping the Thunder in 3-pointers made and attempted, it goes past that to describe the new reality for this banged-up crew. Historically, when the Thunder have been at full strength –– or even close to it –– they have felt immortal. Capable of overcoming such a lopsided shooting performance by dominating in the paint, in transition, feasting off turnovers and having the tough shot makers of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, No. 2 scoring option Jalen Williams, and Ajay Mitchell pound your eyes shut with back-breaking buckets against strong defenses. It would snowball upon itself to reach these avalanche-like runs for the Thunder to pile up 60-plus win seasons the past two campaigns and be the No. 1 seed in the West for three straight seasons.

Now, the Thunder are open to bad shooting nights being the death knell for the team. In the three losses, all in blowout fashion, they have each played out the same way. Three-point shooting allows the game to get out of hand for an Oklahoma City squad not as capable of massive runs to turn the tide. A team that has felt inevitable over the years is just a conventionally good basketball team without the dominance and all-time great ceiling they had just four short weeks ago.

Losses like this will happen throughout the 2026-27 campaign, and not every loss is some earth-shattering indictment of this ball club. But what was once a title-or-bust season is now just a good squad hoping to get to the postseason in a favorable bracket to make some noise. Along the way, there will be more losses than people in Oklahoma City are accustomed to in this era.

Nov 10, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) spots up to shoot the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OKC Thunder Game Grades From Blowout loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Grading the OKC Thunder Starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G: C-

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have a bad game. He also didn't have a best-in-the-world back-to-back NBA MVP game. The problem? The Oklahoma City Thunder need the MVP-level performance on every night to get wins against playoff-level teams, given the short-handed roster around him. Portland played him extremely physically and forced him into tough shots. Though, typically, the NBA MVP is unfazed by these contested mid-range jumpers that tonight didn't fall for him. The superstar ended with 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists a block and two turnovers on a lowly 36% shooting from the floor, 0-for-4 from beyond the arc and 10-for-11 from the charity stripe. Oklahoma City needs better than that on a nightly basis, while admitting that is a high bar, but just the reality the Thunder find themselves in this season.

Jared McCain, G: B

McCain's night was a tale of two sides of the floor. The Duke product was woeful on the defensive end, partly due to his natural limitations in size, lateral quickness, and ability, and partly due to being out of position. The end result was the same: Portland targeting the third-year guard. Without the team's defensive weapons, it was more difficult than usual to mask his defensive shortcomings.

However, on the offensive end, McCain was arguably the best player tonight. He turned in 21 points, hauled in three rebounds, dished out as many assists, and shot 6-for-12 overall (50%), 4-for-7 from beyond the arc (57%), and 5-for-6 at the charity stripe. McCain had a massive catch-and-shoot triple in transition, created off the dribble mid-range jumpers, and even used the dribble handoff (DHO) partnership with Isaiah Hartenstein to become a playmaker, finding Caruso for a triple. Overall, what do you expect from the scoring guard defensively? That can not drag his grade too low, as he deserves a curve, and offensively he continues to break out of his scoring slump with three straight impactful games on that end.

Ajay Mitchell, G: B-

Mitchell's box score looks good offensively. The rising star guard posted 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal while shooting 60% from the floor; despite going 0-for-1 from beyond the arc is a good game in a vacuum and not as gaudy as a stat line, partially because this game was meaningless as soon as the third-quarter buzzer sounded. However, the knock in Mitchell's grade is tied to his defense. He just wasn't as sharp as he has been in games past on that side of the floor, getting beat at times while giving away four fouls on top of three turnovers. Mitchell dribbled into his own shot and did punish Clingan in drop coverage with some pull up mid-range jumpers.

Kenrich Williams, F: D

The TCU product started in foul trouble all night, and that set the tone for the Thunder's defense the rest of the way: Reeling. Williams, to this point in the season, has been a massive bright spot in the team's 8-3 start. He remains a bright spot, but it again shows the difference from years past. Asking the veteran swingman to step up night after night is just unrealistic. He will have nights like tonight, where he is in foul trouble, not as polished defensively, and not impactful on the offensive end.

Isaiah Hartenstein, C: B

Hartenstein reached out his arm, go-go gadget style, and corralled a lob from McCain for a massive flush. He met Donovan Clingan at the apex of his rim attempt and turned him away, and was dominant in the DHO to open up McCain and others offensively. The knock on Hartenstein's game is the couple of floaters he missed that are historically automatic but have not been successful this season, to the tune of just 60% shooting at the rim during this campaign. Ultimately, he deserves more than a passing grade for his seven-point, nine-rebound, five-assist, and one-block outing.

Grading OKC Thunder Bench

Aday Mara, C: A

The rookie big man continues to pay dividends for the Bricktown Ballers and tonight notched a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. His night was highlighted by a poster slam over former Thunder two-way big man Branden Carlson, a transition dunk off a shot fake that sent Blazers star big man Donovan Clingan flying, and a pair of lobs in the fourth quarter. Mara also altered shots at the rim and made a massive impact, anchoring the defense in the first half to the tune of a tie game. He added two assists and a block to his resume and was a standout as one of two healthy big men for the Thunder.

Bennett Stirtz, G: A+

The only complaint with Stirtz's game is perhaps that he should have played more, which is out of his control. When it was clear that Oklahoma City didn't have it on the defensive end, the Iowa rookie should've been inserted into the game early and often to provide a spark for a laboring offense. In his 19 minutes, the 2026 first-round pick went for 13 points, hauled in a rebound, dished out a lob to Mara for an assist, and swiped a steal. Stirtz went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and shot 62% from the floor.

Alex Caruso, G: D

Caruso is the Thunder's best defender on the active roster. He is also the player the team turns to when they need energy and winning plays. Even the Texas A&M product would admit he didn't perform today. He gave away three turnovers, took ill-advised shots in the third frame when the team couldn't stop the bleeding, and wound up 1-for-5 shooting with five points, two rebounds, an assist, and a block in 19 minutes. Sure, no one went into the season expecting the team to need a ton from the veteran in the regular season, but this is where Oklahoma City finds itself by mid-November. Caruso has to be better and has been in the team's wins.

Nique Clifford, F: A+

No one had a more difficult three-day stretch and was fighting more of an uphill battle in this game to be effective than Clifford. He was dealt to Oklahoma City on Sunday, landed in Bricktown, and flew out to Portland in less than 24 hours, then started the second frame for the Thunder in a game that was a one-point affair at the time. Clifford was missed a few times, open below the basket and on the outside, and defensively flashed his potential while also offering some help on the glass for his position. Given the logistics involved in playing and this being his first action with the Thunder –– who are still relative strangers to him –- you can not ask for much more. The former King turned in four points, four rebounds, and an assist on 2-for-4 shooting.

Micah Peavy, F: C

Peavy doesn't have high standards on a two-way pact. He has offered Oklahoma City good minutes in his short stint thus far in Bricktown. Tonight's game, notwithstanding, on the offensive end. Peavy played half of his minutes in garbage time and wasn't noticeable in a standout way, positive or negative. Though, in his time in Oklahoma City, Peavy has been a good defensive fill-in and rebounder for his size. A trend the Thunder hope continues.

Brooks Barnhizer, F: Incomplete

Barnhizer was only in the game to soak up garbage-time minutes, as despite the Thunder being exceptionally short-handed, the team has not called his number in any other scenario recently. Rightfully so, but not enough of a sample size to hand out a single game grade.