OKC Thunder Post Starting Lineup vs. Trail Blazers

Tuesday starts a strange two-game set between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder. This is not just a typical baseball series with a day off between the two games; the two sides will play tonight in the Moda Center and do it all again Wednesday night in the same building. The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to carry the momentum of a four-game winning streak with them into the longest road trip of the year. A four-game West Coast swing that starts with back-to-back nights in Portland before battling the Clippers on Friday and the Kings on Sunday before returning home. This will be an interesting challenge for the Thunder in game one against the Trail Blazers, who have surprised fans in the early goings of the 2026-27 season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finding their footing after the season was derailed due to early-season injuries. In Game three of the once title-or-bust campaign, the Bricktown Ballers lost All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, and All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren for significant time. The Thunder are bracing for the first two to potentially miss the entire season, while Holmgren is expected to return in 8 to 10 weeks, which aligns with the turn of the new year. Holmgren was seen pregame in Portland getting shots up.

Oklahoma City has been forced to adapt with six standard rostered players in street clothes tonight, the Thunder have lost three staple starters. Mark Daigneault has thrown out a couple of different starting lineup options. At times opting for a trio of guards centered around superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rising star Ajay Mitchell, and the shooting of Jared McCain. Though the team has also rolled out their a double-big lineup with Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara or Jaylin Williams. The latter isn't available to the team tonight as the Arkansas product again deals with back spasms, but the Hartenstein-Mara pairing has been an interesting one as the Thunder battles with Donovan Clingan down low and the driving ability of Deni Avdija.

30 minutes before the game started, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers revealed their starting lineups for this game.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Jared McCain, G

Ajay Mitchell, F

Kenrich Williams, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

Damian Lillard, G

Sidy Cissoko, G

Deni Avdija, F

Toumani Camara, F

Donovan Clingan, C

Up next, these two sides will line it up again tomorrow in Portland for the second leg of this back-to-back set.