OKC Thunder Games That Make Most Sense for Russell Westbrook Jersey Retirement

Oklahoma City’s schedule is out, and it can start planning a night to honor one of its all-time greats.

The past few days have featured some significant news for the Thunder, with the NBA schedule being officially released on Thursday and former MVP Russell Westbrook announcing his retirement on Wednesday. While those two things don’t necessarily relate, the inevitable jersey retirement of Westbrook in Oklahoma City could be on the horizon in 2026-27.

While the Thunder haven’t made any official announcement thus far, Westbrook is a lock to join Nick Collison and his No. 4 jersey in the rafters to become the second player with his jersey retired in Oklahoma City. Considering the Thunder have only retired Collison’s jersey so far, it’s tough to pinpoint when Oklahoma City may target putting No. 0 in the rafters, but a few dates could make the most sense.

Oct. 22 vs. Denver Nuggets

One of Westbrook’s former teams, the Nuggets were the last team the point guard played a playoff game with. While it might seem somewhat far-fetched for a home opener to double as a jersey retirement, there could be something to having the No. 0 up in Paycom Center for the entirety of next season.

Considering the highlight of Westbrook’s career, his 42nd triple-double and near-half-court game winner in 2017, came against Denver, it would be a fitting opponent. It also doesn’t hurt that current Thunder star Jalen Williams also threw out the home opener as his pick for Westbrook’s jersey retirement.

Jan. 13 vs. Houston Rockets

As far as narratives go for Westbrook’s jersey retirement, this matchup checks every possible box. Kevin Durant and Steven Adams in town, the Rockets are one of Westbrook’s former teams and he had multiple playoff battles against Houston while with the Thunder.

Perhaps the Thunder wouldn’t want to risk the Durant factor souring part of the evening, but considering his recent tribute to Westbrook and the eight seasons of battles the two had together, having him at this jersey retirement, as he was for Collison’s, could also be a perfect way to mend his relationship with fans in Oklahoma City.

March 14 vs. San Antonio Spurs

More in line with Collison’s mid-March jersey retirement in 2019, a Sunday afternoon game could be the perfect time to celebrate Westbrook’s career, perhaps with a postgame ceremony similar to the ones San Antonio has given its legendary big three. One of the biggest games on the Thunder schedule because of the current rivalry, it would also double as a fitting opponent for Westbrook, given all of the playoff battles his young Thunder had with the Spurs over the years.