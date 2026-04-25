OKC Thunder List Three Players on Injury Report Ahead of Game 3 vs. Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Phoenix Suns today in Game 3, with things looking a little differently as the series has wore on.

OKC currently has a commanding 2-0 lead, though an injury to Jalen Williams has thrown things into question. There's little doubt that Oklahoma City has enough in the tank to outlast the Suns, starting wtih a win in Game 3, though beyond that things are murkier than they were days ago.

For now, Oklahoma City will focus on the opponent in front of them, though the injury report is sure to affect today's outcome in some form or fashion.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Game 3:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left hamstring strain

Isaiah Joe — Doubtful: Personal Reasons

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Grayson Allen — Questionable: Left hamstring strain

Jordan Goodwin — Questionable: Left calf soreness

Mark Williams — Out: Left foot third metatarsal

The Thunder get a lengthier injury report than anticipated, listing three players in total.

Rookie Thomas Sorber was expected, having been on the IR all season long due to an ACL injury. One-time All-Star Jalen Williams was as well, having picked up his third hamstring injury of the season, this time on his left leg.

Williams would exit midway through Game 2, seemingly grabbing at his left leg. The following day, Thunder PR would release that he has a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, and will be reevaluated weekly from here on out. For now, he’s listed out for OKC.

One surprise is guard Isaiah Joe, who is listed as doubtful to play due to personal reasons. Joe has remained one of the team’s best and most reliable 3-point shooters for Oklahoma City this season, scoring nine points in Game 1 and six points in Game 2, all on 3-pointers.

The Suns continue to have several players listed as well, with all of Grayson Allen, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams continuing to work through respective injuries.

The most consequential is starting center Mark Williams, who has been unable to go through the first two games. He’s listed out for Game 3, forcing the Suns to go small for the third-straight game.

Both Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin are questionable to play, providing potential starter-level and rotational contributors.

The Thunder and Suns tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT