OKC Thunder Looking for Improved Postseason Production from Alex Caruso Once Again

The Thunder could use the help of their veteran guard once again this postseason.

Oklahoma City is gearing up to defend its title this postseason, meaning everyone will be looking to take them down to steal the throne. The Thunder will be looking to have the same end result as they did last year, and that means some of the steps in the process will have to be the same.

One of the key factors of last year’s playoff run was the play of Alex Caruso. During last year’s regular season, Caruso was a key piece of the OKC roster, but wasn’t a main factor. He only played in 54 games, but did average around 19 minutes per game.

Last year’s postseason was a different story as Caruso played in all 23 playoff games for OKC and averaged more than 24 minutes per game. In Oklahoma City’s championship run, he averaged 9.2 points per game on 45% shooting from the floor and 41.1% shooting from three.

Arguably, the veteran guard’s biggest contribution to the postseason was his defense. Caruso was a menace off the bench, averaging two steals per game and ending the postseason with a 105.2 defensive rating.

The Thunder leaned on Caruso during the biggest part of the season because of his experience and veteran leadership, and are hoping that they can do the same once again. However, he will have to find this level of play once again after his play dipped this season.

Caruso played in 56 games this year and averaged 6.2 points per game, which is a point less than the guard's average last year. Not only did his scoring drop, but his shooting percentages did as well. Caruso shot 42.3% from the field this year, his worst since the 2021-22 season, and shot the worst he’s ever shot from three in his career.

Caruso seemed to be cold all year from beyond the arc, only shooting 29.3% from deep, and averaging less than one made three-pointer a game. This isn’t the end of the world for Caruso’s production, but it has greatly limited his offensive ability.

With it being Caruso’s eighth year in the league, the guard knows when to push his limits and when he needs a break. The postseason has served as a time where Caruso goes all in and gives it his all to help OKC, and the Thunder are hoping that an all-in Caruso will produce the same production it did last year.