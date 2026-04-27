OKC Thunder Looking to Continue Game 4 Success of This Era

Oklahoma City is looking to sweep its first-round opponent once again, and its Game 4 track record might be a good sign.

On Monday night, the Thunder will be in Phoenix once again, looking to finish off their series against the Suns. After taking a commanding 3-0 lead behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s dominant Game 3, the Thunder are a win away from another trip to the second round.

While at this point, it seems all but certain that the Thunder will be playing in the second round, they would still like to buy some extra time off, which would come with a sweep. The Thunder could also become the first team to punch their ticket to the second round this season.

While past outcomes don’t necessarily influence how the Thunder will perform on Monday night, Game 4s have treated this era of the team quite well. Going back to the 2024 playoffs, when the Thunder made their first postseason appearance of this era, they are 6-0 in Game 4.

Securing tight wins in each Game 4 last season, including a couple of clutch wins to avoid 3-1 deficits, the Thunder have found ways to come out ahead in one of the biggest games of any series.

After winning Game 3 on Saturday, Gilgeous-Alexander noted how the Thunder wanted to perform well in that one, knowing they didn’t perform up to their standards in Game 3s on the 2025 title run. So, it’s clear that the Thunder know their history of performances in particular situations, and they’d love to remain unbeaten in Game 4s in the Gilgeous-Alexander era.

Although the Thunder would likely take care of business in a Game 5 in Oklahoma City if the Suns can get on the board, winning Game 4 could also be a real sign of dominance. After winning the title last season, Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned that he didn’t feel the Thunder carried the level of dominance from the regular season into the playoffs.

Most notably, the Thunder struggled on the road. So, following a convincing Game 3 win by closing out the Suns in Game 4 in Phoenix could be a real sign of growth for this Thunder core.

Whether it’s Gilgeous-Alexander who has another big night or some of the Thunder’s top role players can step up and push the team to the second round, Oklahoma City has been ready for this moment all season. If history holds up on Monday night, the Thunder will be heading back home awaiting the winner of the Rockets and Lakers.