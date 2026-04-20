OKC Thunder Superstar Looking for Bounce-Back Performance in Game 2

Oklahoma City had few negatives in Game 1, but its superstar’s shooting performance was one of those scarce struggles.

The Thunder dominated Game 1 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns 119-84 to take a 1-0 lead to begin their title defense. Over the next couple of months, the Thunder will be hoping to have plenty of similar outcomes, with their incredible defense shutting down the Suns and being the catalyst for a big win.

Of course, the Thunder also got some nice performances on the other end, with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren looking like the best versions of themselves throughout the afternoon. However, the Thunder’s top star didn’t quite look like his usual dominant self.

In Sunday’s win over the Suns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an uncharacteristically poor shooting day, finishing 5-of-18 from the field. While he still got to 25 points for the night, thanks to a 15-of-17 performance from the foul line, Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t able to put together his typical efficient performance from the field.

While he was able to draw some fouls and was solid when he was able to get to the rim, Gilgeous-Alexander finished 0-of-8 on shots from outside the paint, as pointed out by NBA.com’s John Schuhmann. That type of performance on jumpers is almost unheard of for Gilgeous-Alexander, given the season he’s had.

While the Suns threw multiple bodies at him on a consistent basis and forced him to pass to teammates quite often, Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t quite able to get many shots in rhythm from outside the paint. Most of his jumpers came on isos against physical defense and felt somewhat forced.

Considering how well his teammates played in Game 1, the Suns might adjust a bit and consider allowing Gilgeous-Alexander to play a bit more in isolation, rather than giving his teammates a 4-on-3 to work with. Even though his jumpers were often tough looks on Sunday, a lot of his shots are still ones that Oklahoma City is more than happy with him taking.

So, Wednesday night should be about getting some looks that are a bit more in rhythm, but also simply about Gilgeous-Alexander knocking down the tough shots he’s nailed consistently all season. If there’s any player who can have a rough shooting night and leave no concern about his future performances, it’s certainly the soon-to-be two-time MVP.

Ultimately, the Thunder know that Gilgeous-Alexander will play at the top of his game for most of the postseason, and getting back on track in Game 2 could be all he needs to kickstart another title run.