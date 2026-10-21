OKC Thunder Make Starting Lineup Decision For Season Opener vs. Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in a knock down drag out fight of a season opener. The Thunder set sights on revenge as the they matchup with the squad that sent them home in last May's seven game Western Conference Finals series.

Oklahoma City will play its first game without Lu Dort on the roster since the end of the 2018-19 season. This removes the option for Mark Daigneault to put the defensive ace in the starting lineup, which has been a staple of the bench bosses' tenure in Bricktown since being elevated to the Thunder's head coach. The OKC Thunder are also missing rotational pieces Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, as all three former franchise rotational members were shipped off to the Eastern Conference this summer due to cost-saving moves.

This put the starting lineup and rotation into question for Daigneault as the team tries to work in the now-healthy All-NBA Jalen Williams and rising star Ajay Mitchell, along with a rising role for defensive ace Cason Wallace, expected to fill in for the departing Dort.

On Sunday evening, Wallace inked a new five-year extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder just before the rookie-scale extension deadline, which many figured tipped the team's plan to place the Kentucky product in the starting lineup. Though it isn't just the new deal. It is the way Sam Presti regarded Wallace in his preseason media availability and the fact that the former No. 10 overall pick has started nearly 50% of his games played so far in his career. That number is inflated due to the injuries the team has suffered during his time in Bricktown, but coming into the Tuesday season opener, everyone figured the starting job was his alone, to be flanked by the core four of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA Swingman Williams, All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren, and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein.

San Antonio did not play its first five close to the vest whatsoever. Announcing during the NBA preseason slate that the team would be shifting its starting five. The Spurs had an interesting decision to make regarding De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper as to who should hit the floor first. San Antonio head coach Mitch Johnson has decided: why not both? Running a three-guard lineup in two of the team's preseason contests and announced it would be the move tonight.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, G

Dylan Harper, G

Steph Castle, G

Devin Vassell, F

Victor Wembanyama, C

This is a game that will stick to the Oklahoma City Thunder the entire season for better or worse. It will be a fun game to follow along with and we will have complete coverage here on Thunder on SI. Next up, the Oklahoma City Thunder head home for the Paycom Center's season opener against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.