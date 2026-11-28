The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the outside looking in of the NBA playoffs (Top 6) but in the mix to make the NBA Play-In if the season ended today. The Bricktown Ballers at 10-9 in the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference as they take on the lowly Milwaukee Bucks.

There is no question that the Thunder season has been derailed; that is due to the onslaught of injuries that Oklahoma City has been forced to deal with since the third game of the year. OKC has been without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, and All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren since that night. The team is bracing for the former two to potentially miss the season, with Holmgren expected back around the turn of the new year.

The injury struggles haven't stopped there. The Thunder have seen key backup big man Jaylin Williams, Rookie Big Man Aday Mara, Defensive ace Alex Caruso, rising star guard Ajay Mitchell, Rookie Thomas Sorber, and youngster Nikola Topic all miss significant time.

What was once a title-or-bust campaign now sees a potential season-altering month-long stretch on deck to determine the team's postseason seeding. While this beaten battered and bruised Thunder squad –– who goes into battle tonight without Holmgren, Wallace, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, Mara, Topic, and Sorber –– can not be held to a significant standard given what they are up against, but it is still a must-win game when you stroll onto the hardwood and line up against the 2-18 Bucks, tied for the fewest wins in the NBA.

Milwaukee just played 24 hours ago in Detriot. The Pistons, without superstar Cade Cunningham, downed the Bucks 113-98. Oklahoma City has enough to beat the deer darlings. If they do not, sound the alarms.

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the first half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3 Critical Storylines for OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

1) OKC Thunder wearing out Bucks

The Bucks are on the second night of a back to back which should allow the likes of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company to run them out of the gym. OKC is fresh off two days of rest and aiming at snapping a three game skid. If Oklahoma City isn't the more physical team, winning the effort plays, and sharper than Milwaukee, it is a bad sign.

Milwaukee should have no answer for Gilgeous-Alexander and the back-to-back NBA MVP should be able to name his score and single handedly be enough to beat the Bucks.

2) Ajay Mitchell Going Scorched Earth

Though, it should not all fall on Gilgeous-Alexander. Here is a game where Mitchell needs to parlay his good outing on Wednesday against the Timberwolves into a great one vs. the Bucks with a 20-plus point night and doing all the little things to make Oklahoma City's offense click while playing his typical high-end defense. If Mitchell and the team's superstar are playing up to their standards, this should be a good old fashion beat down in Milwaukee.

3) A high level shooting game

Oklahoma City has been shakey at best from beyond the arc, the Bucks have been shaky at best to put it nicely at everything related to the sport of basketball. The Thunder is undermanned, the Bucks are out-talented. The great equalizer for both teams will end up being the 3 point line. if either side turns in a high-level shooting game the entire momentum, expectations, and outcome could flip.