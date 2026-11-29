OKC’s season only continues to get uglier.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have now dropped four games straight, as the team lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, 119-111. This now puts the Thunder at 10-10 on the season, a record that continues to get scarier with each game.

The Thunder had some solid performances, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points, and Ajay Mitchell continued his good play, dropping 24 of his own. This put the Thunder in a position to win the game, with OKC leading by as much as 10 at one point; however, in the end, the squad once again just couldn’t get it done without key players who are out due to injury.

One area where Oklahoma City missed its stars in this game is their ability to create turnovers. The Bucks turned the ball over 12 times, and only five of those were because of Thunder steals. While the Thunder still won the turnover battle, this isn’t the usual impact of the Oklahoma City defense.

Last season, the Thunder were one of the best teams in the league at stealing the ball. This effort was spearheaded by Cason Wallace, who averaged almost two steals per game last season. As a team, OKC averaged almost 10 steals per game last season and would always benefit, as the team would turn those into offense.

However, a lot has changed this season. Wallace hasn’t been around to lead the defensive attack, and Jalen Williams has been out as well. Wallace hasn’t been able to suffocate the opponent’s ball handler, leading to fewer mistakes and fewer turnovers for OKC opponents. So much so that the Thunder currently average only 7.8 steals per game this season, ranking them at No. 18 in the league.

While there are many issues for OKC to fix, Saturday night’s bout showed the Thunder must fix this one fast. Wallace and Williams are unlikely to return this season, meaning other Thunder players will have to step up if they want the job to be done, and they just can’t wait it out. Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell have shown that they can be pests to any ball handler, and must start to focus on that identity more than anything else.

The Thunder are continuing to slide, but their season is far from over. If they can fix one thing at a time, then OKC could be back in contention before the league knows what hit them.