OKC Thunder Must Go All In On Young Guards After Aaron Wiggins Trade

The Thunder have to be all in on developing their rising guards.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially gotten their offseason started, as they sent Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, in exchange for two second-round picks. This trade keeps the Thunder away from the second apron and has allowed them to stock up more draft capital, while also freeing up minutes for a young roster.

With Wiggins' departure, this frees up more backcourt minutes for multiple young stars, two of whom, Oklahoma City will have to go all in on, and allow them to get their shots.

Last season, both Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain showcased that they have elite talent and could be stars in the league one day. Mitchell made an impressive jump as he averaged 13.6 points per game in the regular season, and then was OKC’s second leading scorer in the postseason, averaging 15.1.

McCain was a midseason addition, as OKC acquired him at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He has already made this deal worthwhile for the Thunder, as he has showcased how he can be a sparkplug for the Oklahoma City squad when they need him most.

While the freed-up Wiggins minutes can be used on other players to round out the lineup, it would benefit the Thunder to allow Mitchell and McCain to have as much playing time as possible. The two guards are already behind some of the best in the league in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, so playing time is already scarce.

Now that minutes have opened up, the Thunder should allow the young guards to have the ball in their hands and should allow them to grow as much as possible. You never want your star players to leave or start declining, but eventually, everyone does it. Mitchell and McCain could be the next generation of guards that keep the Thunder’s backcourt afloat and keep them in title contention for years to come.

This all starts with Oklahoma City allowing them to develop now, so they can become those players. If not, their potential could be wasted, or worse, they could ask for it to be used somewhere else.

It’s tough to see Wiggins go, as he has been a key piece to the Thunder for multiple seasons. However, the Thunder’s future is here, and it will have to continue to develop with the new opportunities available.