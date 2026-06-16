Ajay Mitchell Having The Ball In His Hands Must Be A Priority For OKC Thunder

The Thunder will have to make sure they share the wealth next year.

Oklahoma City is looking to jump back onto the scene next year with a revenge tour that takes it all the way to its second-ever title. The Thunder will be leaning on its star players, which include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

This big three are pivotal for Oklahoma City, as each of these players has earned the title of NBA All-Star and has made an All-NBA team. However, with these three players having to share the reins next season, it might not allow another Thunder star to develop as much or as fast as he could be developing.

Ajay Mitchell has shown that he is going to be a star in the NBA, and continues to look the part every time he touches the ball. He made an incredible leap this season as he went from averaging 6.5 points per game in his rookie year to 13.6 points per game in his sophomore campaign.

Oklahoma City was very happy to see this progression from the young player, and will now have to make sure that they continue to allow Mitchell to have room to grow.

The Thunder have done a good job at this so far, as Mitchell has been able to take his shots. He averaged the fourth most shots per game this past season at 10.4 per game, trailing Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren. Mitchell then became even more of an asset in the postseason, as he took the second-most shots per game, averaging 12.5.

Now, with Mitchell looking to improve even more next season, Oklahoma City will have to make sure those touches are still there. Sharing the wealth might be difficult with a team that could potentially have four All-Stars if Mitchell reaches that height, but it's something the Thunder must do to make Mitchell happy and ultimately better their chances of winning it all.

To do this, it might be necessary for Mitchell to continue coming off the bench. He definitely has the talent to take a starting spot and be in the game in clutch moments, but he needs experience in running the offense. Running the second group would allow him to get all the touches he wants, while getting the experience he needs to continue to grow into the player he can become.

Down the line, we might be talking about Mitchell as one of the best guards in the entire league, but to get him there, he will need to continue to have the ball in his hands, even surrounded by the Thunder’s deep roster.