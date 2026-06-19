Jared McCain Could be in Multiple Award Races for OKC Thunder Next Season

Oklahoma City has plenty of intriguing storylines for next season, and one of its newest players could be in the mix for a couple of awards.

The next few weeks around the NBA will consist of big changes and numerous moves as teams navigate their situations and many look to improve ahead of next season. The Thunder are no different, as they’ll be looking to make some moves to secure their long and short-term future and climb back to the top of the NBA mountain.

After winning the title in 2025, the Thunder didn’t make many moves in the offseason. However, they did make a big midseason deal to bring in Jared McCain, buying low in a deal that was one of many things that set up the eventual firing of Daryl Morey in Philadelphia.

As the Thunder benefited from the 76ers’ short-sighted decision in the postseason, they also got a glimpse of how that deal might be a long-term win as well. After showing he can remain a reliable shooter and offensive creator in the playoffs, McCain has already established himself as a key member of the rotation moving forward.

That could set up his candidacy for a couple of the NBA’s major awards. Given that the Thunder’s starting lineup is unlikely to have any major changes beyond Cason Wallace’s seemingly inevitable insertion, McCain could easily be in the mix for Sixth Man of the Year.

As a microwave scorer off the bench and a boost of infectious energy any time he enters the game, McCain could easily shine in the national spotlight on one of the best teams in the league. Add in the personality that already makes him popular off the floor, and McCain might quickly become a top candidate for the award early next season.

Averaging 10.4 points in the regular season after being traded to the Thunder, McCain may also need a boost in his counting stats to secure some real Sixth Man of the Year hype. Considering how much room he still has to grow, a jump to get him into the Sixth Man conversation could also naturally put him in the Most Improved Player discussion.

While the trend in the late 2010s and early 2020s favored players who jumped into the All-Star mix, Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s wins over the past two seasons could be a step in the right direction for someone of McCain’s caliber to be in the mix, especially if he could surpass the 15.3 points per game he averaged his rookie year while contributing to a title favorite.

Ultimately, the Thunder will just be hoping for steady growth from McCain and some consistency that will bleed into the postseason. If things go according to plan on that front, McCain might just sneak into a couple of major award races next season.