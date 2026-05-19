OKC Thunder Need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Perform Like MVP vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City dropped its first game of the Western Conference Finals, and its MVP needs to respond to get back into the series.

On Monday night, the Thunder tipped off their series against the San Antonio Spurs with one of the best playoff games in recent memory. Unfortunately for the Thunder, they couldn’t come out on top in the 122-115 instant classic that went to double overtime.

While there are many reasons the Thunder were unable to pull out a win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s uncharacteristically poor play is near the top of the list. Looking at the box score, Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance wasn’t necessarily awful for a playoff game, but his production wasn’t enough for a player who was presented his second MVP trophy just before tipoff.

Finishing with 24 points, 12 assists, five steals and four turnovers in 51 minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander’s stat line would’ve almost certainly resulted in a win in the regular season or against any other team. However, this is the playoffs against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, so those numbers didn’t quite get the job done.

Going into Game 2, the Thunder need their MVP to look like the best player on the floor, something that never happened in Game 1. With Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper on the other side on Monday night, and All-Star De’Aaron Fox still waiting for his opportunity, Gilgeous-Alexander has to dominate the guard matchup to give Oklahoma City the best chance of winning.

Shooting 7-of-23 from the field in Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander rarely looked like himself. Constantly settling for contested jumpers and other tough looks, the MVP struggled to find a rhythm all night.

Across the first two rounds, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 8.5 shot attempts in the paint. In Game 1, he still had nine attempts, but a 4-of-9 mark on those looks won’t be enough to get the Thunder past the Spurs on most nights.

As much as it’s important to get inside, converting those looks is also critical for the Thunder to win. While he still showed up in the fourth quarter and helped his team have a chance to win in the closing seconds, Gilgeous-Alexander was far too passive in the early stages of the game, which contributed to the Thunder playing from behind all night.

Shooting 1-of-5 with only four points at halftime, the Thunder need Gilgeous-Alexander to come out much more aggressive and to assert his will in the opening minutes of Game 2. The Thunder and their MVP have shown they can respond after a tough Game 1 loss, but this is their biggest test yet.