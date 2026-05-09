OKC Thunder Need Veterans to Step Up on Road Against Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to take full control of their series against the Los Angeles Lakers, and their most-experienced players could be key.

On Saturday night, the Thunder will be looking to take a 3-0 lead over the Lakers in LA and move within one game of another trip to the Western Conference Finals. With the Thunder and Spurs on a collision course, that conference finals matchup seems nearly inevitable, but the Thunder still need to prove themselves in LA to make their second-round series a quick one.

As the series shifts to Los Angeles, the Thunder will be hoping to find more ways to get Shai Gilgeous-Alexander involved. The MVP has been unable to find a rhythm offensively in the first two games thanks to JJ Redick’s coverages.

Yet, the Thunder have still managed to get a 2-0 lead with a couple of convincing wins because of Gilgeous-Alexander’s incredible supporting cast. While the Thunder still have leaned on the star power of Chet Holmgren, they’ve needed role players to step up.

Of course, that could be a bit of a concern as the Thunder prepare for a couple of road games. Typically, role players play better at home, so some slippage in LA from guys like Jared McCain or Cason Wallace would be par for the course.

That’s where the Thunder need to lean on some of their most reliable players in Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. Typically viewed as the two vets on the team, Hartenstein and Caruso can provide a calming presence on the floor and almost always ensure that the Thunder are in a position to succeed.

While they both provide clear value on their average nights, the Thunder might need some bigger performances in LA to secure a 3-0 lead or get the sweep. Although Caruso’s defense is his calling card, he’s shown up in the postseason for Oklahoma City on the other end several times since he arrived last season.

Whether it be knocking down big threes or putting pressure on the Lakers when Gilgeous-Alexander sees doubles, Caruso’s offense could be an X factor for the Thunder on Saturday. The same can be said for Hartenstein, whose offensive contributions come and go within the flow of the offense.

Assuming the Thunder can find success with Hartenstein as a facilitator and put him in spots for his signature floater or easy dunker spot dumpoffs, Oklahoma City should have a great chance to win, even if the young role players struggle a bit more on the road.