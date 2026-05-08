OKC Thunder's Depth Advantage on Display in Minutes Totals vs. Lakers

Oklahoma City is leading its second-round series 2-0, and its depth advantage has been on full display.

On Thursday night, the Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers 125-107 in Game 2 to remain unbeaten in the postseason. The story of the night was the Thunder’s performance in the third quarter after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was called for his fourth foul and sat for the final 10 minutes and change of the frame.

While the Thunder’s depth has been a strength all season, it was on display in a big way in Game 2. From Jared McCain’s spark off the bench to Ajay Mitchell keeping the team afloat, everyone who stepped on the floor for the Thunder made their mark on the contest.

While that’s a story on its own, it becomes a massive advantage for the Thunder when considering the Lakers’ bench performers. Although the Lakers have been a top-heavy team all season, it can clearly take a toll over the course of a 48-minute game against one of the toughest and most physical teams in the league.

Considering the Thunder can be relentless for an entire game without needing to worry about conserving energy, they have a clear luxury that the Lakers simply don’t. While there is no shortage of stats that can show the Thunder’s bench edge, it can be as simple as looking at the minutes distribution for each team.

Although Gilgeous-Alexander’s foul trouble is partially to blame for his night of just under 28 minutes, no Thunder player was on the floor for more than Chet Holmgren’s 32 minutes and 31 seconds. Holmgren was also one of only three Thunder players to hit the 30-minute mark, alongside Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace, who each narrowly hit the mark.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had no choice but to rely on their starters for heavy minutes, playing four guys at least 34 minutes. That number includes LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura all nearly flirting with 40 minutes, with that trio hovering around the 38-minute mark.

Although the Lakers’ three bench contributors had somewhat solid stats on Thursday night, they simply haven’t been able to consistently impact the game in a positive way. Considering almost every Thunder player who played important minutes was able to make their mark on the contest, this has become an uphill battle that Los Angeles may not be able to compete in.

The Lakers will be hoping that their role players will perform better as the series shifts to the West Coast for Games 3 and 4, but Redick and company may have no choice but to play their top starters nearly 40 minutes a night to keep those matchups competitive.