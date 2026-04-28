OKC Thunder Prove Ability to Win in Various Ways in Game 4 vs. Suns

Oklahoma City is in the second round yet again, but it didn’t close out its first series in typical fashion.

On Monday night, the Thunder escaped their first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns unbeaten with a 131-122 win in Game 4. The win made the Thunder the first team to clinch their spot in the conference semifinals, and the defending champions took a different path than usual to get there.

A nine-point win on the road isn’t exactly strange for the Thunder, who won 64 games this season. However, a few things didn’t quite add up in comparison to how the team typically took care of business in the regular season.

The Thunder lost the turnover battle 16-12 and lost the 37 minutes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on the floor by seven points. Considering the Thunder usually hang their hat on turnover margin and dominating when the MVP is on the floor, those two factors alone make it seem like Game 4 would’ve been a loss for the defending champs.

Instead, the Thunder dominated in just about every other area of the game. Behind 12 rebounds apiece from Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder outrebounded the Suns by six.

Oklahoma City also won the 3-point battle by nailing 17 of its 34 looks from beyond the arc. Add in Ajay Mitchell’s spectacular play, putting up 22 points and six assists as the Thunder won his nearly 34 minutes by 27 points, and it was destined for the Thunder to come out on top.

Of course, the 131-122 final score also shows that things didn’t go as normal for the Thunder as a whole. While this team usually dominates with defense, it was the offense that came through in Phoenix.

The Thunder’s versatility on the floor makes them nearly impossible to beat, especially four times in seven tries. Even when the Suns were able to win the turnover battle and win the minutes with Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor, the Thunder landed blows in just about every other area to secure a comfortable win.

Although it wasn’t always the prettiest game from the Thunder’s perspective, it didn’t need to be. When a team like Oklahoma City has so many different ways to win, it becomes much easier to overcome any struggles that persist across 48 minutes.

While the Thunder will be looking to stick to their principles and navigate the rest of the playoffs by winning with defense, they also know that any style of game can go their way.