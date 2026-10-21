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OKC Thunder Rookie Aday Mara Impresses in NBA Debut vs. Spurs

The Thunder's newest big man is already making an impact.
Ivan White|
Oct 20, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (15) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (15) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City began its season with a win, and its newest addition is already making an impact. 

Over the summer, the Thunder’s offseason was typically defined by their departures. Losing three key members of the championship squad, most of the discussion about the Thunder centered on how they’d be able to replace that production. 

However, one of the most overlooked pieces of the offseason was Oklahoma City’s additions. Most notably, the Thunder added big man Aday Mara with the 12th pick, and he showcased how he could be an impact player as a rookie in the season opener.

On Tuesday night, the Thunder opened their season with a 116-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference Finals rematch. After having to sit with a bitter Game 7 loss for months, the Thunder came out ready to compete, and Mara had no issues fitting in with the rest of the squad. 

In his first taste of NBA action, Mara managed seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in just under 12 minutes. Noted by some as Oklahoma City’s potential solution to its Victor Wembanyama problem, Mara had quite the highlight to prove he may be ready for that role. 

In the third quarter, Mara helped over to block a Wembanyama dunk attempt on a lob before throwing down a dunk of his own via a lob from Ajay Mitchell on the other end. While he had his fair share of tough results in his NBA debut, Mara looked ready to contribute for the Thunder this season. 

That type of performance from Mara would’ve been encouraging against any team, but for the Thunder to see him play at that level against San Antonio is an extra boost. Having solid big man play for 48 minutes will be crucial for the Thunder in a postseason setting, and if Mara looks like this in game 1 of 82, the Thunder may be in business down low. 

Showcasing how skilled he is at 7-foot-3 at various points, Mara could be much more than just a role player for the Thunder in a couple of years. As for now, he brings some of what Oklahoma City needed, and his debut couldn’t have gone much better considering how important some of his plays were in the win. 

Mara will have a chance to continue his impressive start to the season on Thursday when the Thunder host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

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Ivan White
IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered the OKC Thunder since 2022 and covers OSU athletics for The O’Colly.

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