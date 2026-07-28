Which OKC Thunder Player Will Take the Biggest Leap in 2026-27?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are slated to have another strong campaign following consecutive seasons with more than 60 wins.

Mark Daigneault's team features one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, and should see contributions from a number of players.

Following a trio of trades that shipped out rotation pieces Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort, OKC will need other players to take on larger roles during the 2026-27 season.

There are a handful of guards who appear poised for another step forward this season, and could see a statistical leap. Here are three players who are in that category.

After being traded to Oklahoma City during the 2025-26 season, McCain averaged 10.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range on 4.6 attempts per game across 30 contests.

In the postseason, McCain took on a role as one of the Thunder's primary ball-handlers and scorers when Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell went down with injuries. After performing well in the playoffs, McCain will likely see more opportunities during his first full season in OKC, especially with Joe and Wiggins no longer on the roster.

Nikola Topic

After being selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic missed the 2024-25 season with an ACL injury before being diagnosed with cancer prior to the 2025-26 campaign.

The Serbian guard returned to the court during the 2025-26 season, appearing in 10 games for the Thunder. Topic averaged 5.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc in 16 minutes per game.

The former lottery pick finished his debut season with a pair of double-doubles in his first two NBA starts. Topic also averaged 18.4 points, 7.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.2% from the field and 46.5% from deep in 13 G League contests.

If Topic stays healthy for the 2026-27 campaign, he could enjoy a breakout season. While the 20-year-old likely won't blossom into a star during the coming season, he could be a solid role player for the Thunder.

Wallace has been a key rotation player in each of his first three seasons with the team.

In 2025-26, the former top-10 pick averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range. Wallace earned All-Defense recognition for his efforts.

With Dort no longer in Oklahoma City, Wallace could enter the Thunder's starting lineup and see his statistics increase.