OKC Thunder: Ajay Mitchell Could Look to Add Hardware Next Season

The Thunder’s young guard could be in the hunt for national attention next year.

Oklahoma City guard Ajay Mitchell had an incredible leap this year for the Thunder. In just his second season, he displayed abilities that could deem him a future superstar and could make him a staple piece for Oklahoma City for years to come.

Mitchell averaged 13.6 points per game in the regular season on 48.5% shooting from the field, while also posting 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. The young guard then continued to improve as OKC went into the postseason, averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Now, the Thunder is hoping that Mitchell continues this trend of improved play, and if he does, it might mean that the guard sees some hardware in his trophy case by the end of next season. If his stats are improved upon, Mitchell winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award is definitely in the picture.

Because Mitchell only played in 57 games this year, the guard wasn’t eligible for that award, but already had the numbers to compete for it. To put it into perspective, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson took home the award this year with a stat line of 13.2 points per game on 51.9% shooting, with 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists to round it out.

In just his second year, Mitchell’s stats are already up to par with some of the best, and he is only going to get better. He has solidified himself as the main ball handler for OKC’s second group, and when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on the court, the offesne runs through him. There is no doubt that Mitchell has the capability to be the best sixth man in the league next year, but something might stand in the way.

Mitchell might not come off the bench. To be eligible for the award, you have to start the game on the bench more times than you are in the starting lineup. Mitchell graced the starting lineup in seven of the 11 playoff games he played in as Jalen Williams was out due to injury. OKC hopes Williams will return to the starting lineup as he will hopefully be healthy, but it’s in the air if Mitchell will get the call to start next season over guards like Lu Dort and Cason Wallace.

It could be in the Thunder’s best interest to keep Mitchell on the bench to start the game so that OKC’s bench comes in with firepower, and if this is the case, then Mitchell could end the year with his very first NBA award.