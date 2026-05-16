OKC Thunder's Defensive Guard Rotation Can Cause Trouble in Western Conference Finals

The stage is set for the 2026 Western Conference Finals and the conference's top two seeds are set to battle for a spot in the NBA Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder look to be the first team to go back-to-back since the 2018 Warriors, while the San Antonio Spurs have a chance to rocket into the biggest stage in the team's first time in the playoffs in the Victor Wembanyama era.

San Antonio had Oklahoma City's number in the regular season, with OKC winning just one time in the team's five matchups, but the game is proven to be different come playoff time. Much like the two series prior, the Thunder have a way to neutralize a usual advantage in their opposition.

Outside of the obvious threat in Wembanyama, the Spurs have a three-headed monster-style of guard rotation with DeAaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, who have each won their team multiple playoff games so far. On the other side, the Thunder themselves have three guards or wings who have made opposing star guards struggle throughout their careers.

Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso's defensive intensity ramps up come playoff time. There is no better time to ramp it up than in a conference finals atmosphere against one of the league's up-and-coming powerhouses.

In fact, one of Dort's top covers throughout his career has been the former Sacramento King star Fox; he has guarded him on 448 possessions in his career, the sixth-most of any defensive matchup. Dort has been Fox's most frequent cover of all players since 2019, as well.

In that time, Dort has tended to win the battles, as Fox is averaging 18.8 points per 75 possessions on just 49.7% true shooting guarded by the All-Defensive guard. On the other side of the ball, Dort is averaging 21.5 points per 75 possessions on 62% true shooting through 171 total possessions; a steal and score from the former Arizona State guard during OKC's rebuilding years highlights the battles between the two.

For Wallace and Caruso, the two will likely take turns guarding either Harper or Castle. Both have been exceptional on the defensive end throughout the postseason, quieting down whoever their matchup is through both series.

If Jalen Williams returns from injury in Game 1, he'll likely take the bulk of the Wembanyama matchup, but Caruso could attempt to knock him off his positioning as well. Overall, OKC's versatile guards help make the defensive side of the equation much less stressful for the defending champs; however, the offensive side could be treacherous if all aspects aren't working at once.

The Western Conference Finals begin Monday, May 18, at 8:30 p.m. at Paycom Center.