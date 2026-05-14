Western Conference Finals Could be Perfect Showcase for Lu Dort

Oklahoma City is back in the Western Conference Finals, and it could be the perfect setting for its defensive star to prove his value.

Over the past few weeks, the Thunder haven’t played much basketball. With only eight games played in the past month, the Thunder are already awaiting their conference finals matchup following two sweeps to begin the postseason.

While the Thunder haven’t been at full strength throughout the first two rounds, they’ve still managed to get back to the Western Conference Finals unbeaten. With a myriad of role players stepping up amid Jalen Williams’ absence, the Thunder are in a great position to go for the first repeat in the NBA since 2018.

While there have been plenty of players making headlines for their contributions throughout the first two rounds, Lu Dort has largely flown under the radar. Starting every game of the postseason and playing 25 minutes a night, Dort’s impact has been relatively small.

Of course, playing solid defense against the likes of Devin Booker and LeBron James has been crucial for the Thunder’s success through two rounds, but he hasn’t had many moments that have stood out. That could all change in the conference finals.

With the San Antonio Spurs or Minnesota Timberwolves coming into Paycom Center next week, the Thunder are ready for battle, and Dort should be ready to make his presence felt on both ends. Considering Williams’ return is anticipated for some time in the next round, the offensive load won’t be as high on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Ajay Mitchell.

However, that also means that the attention defenses pay to Dort will be even less. Nailing multiple threes in six of the Thunder’s eight playoff games and shooting 37.5% from deep in the playoffs, Dort’s floor spacing will be critical next round.

Considering the Thunder would like to have Dort on the floor to be physical against De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards, he needs to prove he can be a positive on the other end when given open looks. While he hasn’t had a high-volume shooting outburst yet, his opportunities for one next round should be there, and it will be up to Dort to let defenses know there’s a price to pay for leaving him open.

Ultimately, Dort’s impact will always start and end on the defensive side of the floor, but his ability to truly separate himself and push his team over the top will rely on his outside shooting.